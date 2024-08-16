Morning Briefing: Saturday, August 17, 2024

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Cancer Society: Gen X, millennials at higher risk for 17 types of cancer

Researchers have found rates for Generation Xers and millennials have increased over time for 17 of the 34 cancer types.

• Defining the age groups: Generation X is generally defined as those born from 1965 to 1980 (current 44-59-year-olds), and Millennials as those born between 1981 and 1996 (current to 28-43-year-olds).

• Cancer types increasing overall: Pancreatic, kidney and small intestinal cancers in both males and females, along with liver cancer in females.

• Cancer types increasing for younger generation: Certain types of breast cancer, uterine corpus cancer, colorectal cancer, non-cardia gastric cancer, gallbladder cancer, ovarian cancer, testicular cancer, anal cancer and Kaposi sarcoma in males.

• The cause: Doctors are speculating lifestyle factors could be to blame, including eating processed food, eating red meat, decreased sleep, drinking alcohol and smoking or vaping.

• Other factors: Changes occurring in people’s gut microbiome, to environmental exposure, to chemicals and toxins.

• What they are saying: “You can’t change your genes, but you can change your lifestyle, and that can really go a long way.” — Dr. Satheesh Kathula, a Premier Health oncologist and a clinical professor of medicine at Wright State University.

• Not all bad news: While there may be a rising incidence of cancer, the rate of cancer deaths is going down. More people are successfully making it through treatment.

Ousted New Lebanon police chief sues village, claims firing violated contract

A former New Lebanon police chief is suing the village and its top leadership for more than $100,000 after being suddenly ousted from his position earlier this year.

• The former chief’s complaint: Curtis Hensley makes several accusations, including that the village committed a breach of contract, deprivation of rights, defamation, tortious interference with employment relationship, and promissory estoppel.

• Contract violation: Hensley contends he should be paid the remainder of his base salary or accrued leaves following his termination. Hensley’s five-year agreement included an annual salary of $84,972. He asserts the village owes him more than $100,000 in damages.

• Who is being sued? The village of New Lebanon, along with village attorney Michael McNamee, Mayor David Nickerson, Village Manager Rob Anderson and council members Nicole Adkins, Timothy Back, and Melissa Sexton. Also included in the suit is village resident Joshua Farley.

• Village attorney response: Village attorney Michael McNamee belittled Hensley’s lawsuit.

- “This complaint is yet another misguided effort of fear and intimidation,” McNamee said. “The complaint is completely without merit, and quite frankly, laughable. The village will not make any additional commentary while the litigation is pending.”

• Internal investigation: An internal investigation into the village administration, being conducted by McNamee, remains ongoing.

• Others let go: Chief Financial Officer Phillip Hinson, Service Superintendent Scott Brock, and Village Manager Glena Madden. The village’s contracted Law Director Ron Keener was also let go.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: A Dayton man indicted Friday is accused of shooting a man in the hands who had been working on his car because the repairs were taking too long and cost too much.

• Person to know today: Chris Piper. The Troy City Schools superintendent just signed a new five-year contract.

• Quote of the day: “We do not make these decisions lightly and know it will impact valued members of the university.” — Wittenberg University’s board of directors in an email, after approving a plan that would eliminate the jobs of 30 faculty and 45 staff.

• Big move of the day: The Burger Bistro by Cece’s Kitchen is coming to The Silos, a new food hall and beer garden expected to open in the fall near 2nd Street Market in downtown Dayton.

