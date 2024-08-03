Morning Briefing: Saturday, August 3, 2024

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Wittenberg faculty, alumni rip proposal to cut 60% of professors, many staff

A preliminary plan presented to staff, faculty and alumni at Wittenberg University forecasts massive employee cuts.

• About the university: Wittenberg is a private liberal arts university just north of downtown Springfield that was established in 1845. The university said it had 1,288 undergraduate students and 45 graduate students as of fall 2023, along with 25 athletic teams in NCAA Division III.

• Financial problems: The university is facing many of the same challenges as other smaller, private colleges. Fewer people are graduating from high school, and even fewer are choosing to attend college.

• Staff size: As of this year, 97.5 faculty members worked at Wittenberg, according to a document obtained by the Springfield News-Sun. No more than 40 would be retained under this plan.

• How big are the proposed cuts? The plan would reduce faculty by 60% for the 2025-26 school year and reduce staff during the upcoming school year by a quarter to a third.

• Online learning: Many faculty members could be replaced with online learning platforms.

• Advance notice: Professors are on contract through the 2024-25 school year. Federal law around mass layoffs would indicate staff would get at least 60 days’ notice of cuts.

• What happens next? Wittenberg board members are expected to vote on a plan on Aug. 15, but it is not certain that this exact plan the faculty has seen will be the one voted on. Announcements about how many jobs will end up being cut could come as soon as Aug. 16.

Harris crosses threshold to win Dem Party nomination for president with support of local party delegates

The excitement around Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign for president is akin to the 2008 candidacy of Barack Obama, according to local Democratic Party delegates who cast nomination ballots making Harris the party’s presumptive nominee.

• Securing the nomination: The Democratic National Committee announced on Friday that Harris had won enough convention delegate votes in a virtual roll call to secure the nomination.

• Statement from Harris: “We believe in the promise of America: the promise of freedom, opportunity, and justice — not just for some, but for all. And, ultimately, in this election — you all have heard me say many times — we each face the question: What kind of country do we want to live in? Do we want to live in a country of freedom, compassion, and rule of law, or a country of chaos, fear, and hate?” Harris said. “And the beauty of our democracy is we each, every one of us, has the power to answer that question. And that is why I say, and know, the power is with the people.”

• What delegates said:

- “I think what Harris brings is she brings the success of the Biden administration with a new generation of leadership at the same time. I think that’s what is so thrilling.” — former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley

- “Her character and her experience is what we need in this country. I feel she is a stark comparison to her opponent and we can’t go back, back to the division, everything that Trump stands for.” — Austin Smith, chairman of the Clark County Democratic Party

- “Kamala is qualified, hardworking, and an energizing boost to the Democratic Party.” — Desiree Tims, president and CEO of Innovation Ohio and the unopposed Democratic candidate for the 38th Ohio House district

- “They’re as energized as I think they were with Obama in ‘08.” — Brian Hester, former chairman of the Butler County Democratic Party

