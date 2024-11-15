Morning Briefing: Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Regional business leaders list priorities for new Trump term

Tax policy, workforce needs, tariffs, and the cost of doing business are top issues for area business leaders looking to 2025 when Donald Trump takes office as president for the second time.

• What companies want: Inflation continues to limit business growth and investment, and companies want interest rates to decline so they can make investments in the near term.

• Tariff concerns: Proposed tariffs on all imports has raised concerns about a resurgence in inflation but Trump argues that tariffs will raise federal revenues because the money goes into the U.S. treasury, and will boost jobs by encouraging companies to buy domestically.

• Minimum salary threshold: Workers making below a certain threshold must be paid overtime when they work more than 40 hours a week. Currently that threshold is $43,888 annually but is set to rise to $58,656 on Jan. 1. Many business leaders see this as an overreach by the federal government.

• Trucking industry: Issues for the trucking industry include Environmental Protection Agency limits on emissions, as well as rules for electric vehicles and autonomous cars and trucks.

• What they are saying: “My hope is that President Trump will be able to the lower the costs of goods during his term in office, thus improving the economy resulting in more tonnage for our professional men and women truck drivers,” said Kevin Burch, vice president of sales and governmental affairs for Martin Transportation Systems of Dayton.

Health leaders explain why hospitals are pulling away from managing nursing homes

A trend in Ohio and nationally has been the selling off of nursing homes by large health care systems.

• Why are they doing it? Hospital systems look for more profitable avenues for their bottom line and to be able to focus on their core business in other areas of health care, including hospitals.

• COVID-19 impact: When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, nursing homes took a hit and a large number of workers at those facilities left the field.

• Local examples: SpringMeade Health Center in Tipp City will be sold to Otterbein SeniorLife, Premier Health said in late October, and the operations of Koester Pavilion on the UVMC campus will go to to Vancrest Healthcare Centers.

• What they are saying: “It always has to do with money. That’s the reality of why they got into the business in the first place and why they’re getting out of the business now.” - Dr. Glen Solomon, professor and chair of internal medicine and geriatrics at the Wright State Boonshoft School of Medicine.

• Bottom line: Difficulty finding workers, the different ways they make money and higher administrative costs for hospital systems made owning nursing homes a less than feasible option for hospitals.

