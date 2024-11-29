Morning Briefing: Saturday, Nov. 30

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Kyle.Nagel@coxinc.com.

Small Business Saturday brings shoppers into downtowns throughout the region

Throughout the Dayton region, organizations that support and promote downtown businesses are hosting special events to encourage shoppers today for Small Business Saturday.

• In Dayton: The Downtown Dayton Partnership will be hosting Shop Small Saturday with the Shop Small, Win Big giveaway. The partnership’s staff will be joined by Tommy the Real Elf and representatives of the city of Dayton from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

• By the numbers: Since 2010, the total reported U.S. spending at small businesses during the annual Small Business Saturday is an estimated $201 billion.

• Supporting small business: With every dollar spent at a small business, 68 cents stays in the local community, according to the American Express 2022 Small Business Economic Impact Study.

• What they’re saying: “Our downtown is full of independent, locally owned businesses. These unique shops, galleries, and restaurants are the backbone of the downtown experience and an economic driver for all aspects of downtown business.” — Katie Meyer, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership.

