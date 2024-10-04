Morning Briefing: Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Immigrant populations are growing in Dayton and Ohio. But they’re still relatively small

New Census survey data suggest that the number of immigrants living in Dayton, Montgomery County and Ohio has increased by about 30% in the last decade.

• Immigration decisions: Immigrants often choose where to live based on job opportunities and family connections.

• Welcoming immigrants: Dayton declared itself to be an immigrant-friendly community in 2011, and supporters believe diversity and community building is good for the Gem City.

• Ohio not a popular destination: Four states — California, Texas, Florida and New York — account for more than half of the nation’s 48 million foreign-born residents. Less than 1.5% of the immigrants who reside in the United States live in Ohio.

By the numbers:

• Ohio is home to nearly 622,000 immigrants, which is about 5.3% of all Ohio residents.

• Last year, Dayton had nearly 8,500 foreign-born residents, and Montgomery County had about 26,500.

• Last year, about 6.3% of Dayton residents were foreign-born, compared to about 4.6% of residents in 2013.

• Dayton’s foreign-born population percentage is slightly smaller than Cincinnati’s (6.5%), Cleveland’s (6.9%) and Akron’s (7.3%).

• In the last decade, Dayton has seen its immigrant population grow by about 1,970 people and Montgomery County has added about 6,100.

• Dayton Public Schools has about 2,600 students who are English language learners.

Ohio Supreme Court complaint centers on election training in Montgomery County

A complaint filed in the Ohio Supreme Court alleges the Montgomery County Board of Elections did not include information about identifying non-citizen photo ID cards during a recent training session of poll workers.

• Who filed the complaint? Dayton resident and election poll worker Marcell Strbich filed the complaint on Sept. 30. Strbich took a class on Sept. 25 to become a Montgomery County precinct election official (PEO).

• The complaint: It alleges that Strbich was not trained on how to identify photo ID cards issued to noncitizens.

• State directive: Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose issued a directive in June asking county election officials to include lessons on how to verify a voter’s identity with a photo ID card and how to ensure that “only legally permissible forms of photo ID are accepted.”

• Noncitizen label: When Ohio’s updated voter ID law went into effect last year, the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles added a noncitizen label to the back of Ohio driver’s licenses and state IDs given to immigrants.

• What Strbich is saying: “It’s simple,” he said. “I want all of the election workers to have the appropriate level of training and familiarization on how to properly recognize a noncitizen ID. And if they do encounter that, to know what actions they must take to ensure an ineligible vote is not cast and counted.”

• One big takeaway: Voters wanting to cast an absentee ballot by mail in the Nov. 5 general election can get an absentee ballot request form in the Sunday edition of the Dayton Daily News.

• Tip of the day: Fans interested in seeing the Savannah Bananas baseball team in Cincinnati next summer can enter the ticket lottery now through Nov. 1. Details here.

• Community Gem: Even as Jan Hillman battles breast cancer for the third time, she refuses to call herself a survivor. She is a thriver.

• Big move of the day: Grunder Landscaping Company is expanding with new location in northern Cincinnati area.

• Person to know today: Connie Blum. For the past 26 years, she’s been helping folks through the Medicare maze, and this is the time of year her services are especially in demand.

• Happening today: The Chocolate Festival is returning to the Dayton region this weekend, giving fans of the decadent treat something sweet to attend this fall.

• Featured column: Hal McCoy: Reds grab top manager on their wish list in hiring Terry Francona.

• Thing to do: To celebrate Halloween, Dayton artist collective Front Street will be hosting a free Halloween market later this month offering a variety of craft, food and art vendors.

• Photo of the day: Rock band Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters recently played a concert at the historic Holland Theatre in downtown Bellefontaine. Built between 1930 and 1931 and restored in 2019, the Holland Theatre is the only existing atmospheric theater in the United States that features 17th century Dutch architecture.