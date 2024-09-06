Morning Briefing: Saturday, September 7, 2024

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

DAYCATIONS: This town heavily celebrates Mothman, and a festival is happening soon

“Daycations” is a new monthly feature highlighting trips folks can take in a day or two from the southwest Ohio region.

Today we highlight the small town of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, where Mothman is a big deal. The city will have a festival dedicated to the creature Sept. 21-22 with food, live music, speakers and more.

• What is Mothman? The mysterious creature is described as a “menacing figure standing 6- to 7-feet tall” with large, red eyes, that could allegedly fly over 100 miles per hour.

• History: Mothman sightings began in November 1966. Some say it caused the 1967 collapse of a train bridge which claimed the lives of 46 people. Rumors of Mothman sightings continue to circulate.

• The town: There is a museum, gift shops, mini-golf, an ice cream store and a statue dedicated to the creature.

• The festival: The town’s love for Mothman culminates in an annual festival held each September. This popular event sees more than 20,000 guests annually.

Number of Warren County Sports Park visitors elevates Ohio 741 roundabout need

The attraction to the Warren County Sports Park by athletes and spectators is helping boost plans to build a roundabout to aid traffic flow near the Ohio 741 site.

• Sports Park: The 128-acre sports complex drew more than 1.2 million visitors last year while having an estimated $95 million economic impact locally.

• The intersection: The Ohio 741/Greentree Road intersection averaged about 11,070 vehicles per day three years ago and traffic volume is projected to rise to 13,940 per day by 2041.

• The cost: The roundabout’s $4.1 million construction is expected to be funded by a port authority bond issue to be repaid with money the county will collect through the Miami Valley Gaming TIF.

• Timetable: Construction on the roundabout is planned for next year.

• What they are saying: “With the roundabout, we anticipate delays decreasing from four to five minutes down to less than 30 seconds,” said county Engineer Neil Tunison.

• One big takeaway: There are 16 people with connections to the Miami Valley who have been charged for their roles in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Here’s where their cases stand.

• Person to know today: Lester Gates. The co-owner of Invoke, at 2nd Street Market, is one of eight contestants vying for the title of “Top Vegan” and the prize of $20,000.

• Big move of the day: Auto components manufacturer Faurecia intends to close its Troy plant, laying off about 60 employees in stages beginning in November.

• Quote of the day: “This is the best I’ve felt going into Week 1 since my rookie season. That’s exciting for me to be able to get these reps in training camp, and I’m going to bank all of those and continue to get better throughout this time as opposed to just getting back to base line.” — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

