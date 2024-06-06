Morning Briefing template: Daily

This has serious ramifications for our community, and we’re here to make sure you understand.

Crisis response provider pulls out of county after millions in public funds: How we got here

ADAMHS board members last week failed to come to any agreements on new providers for mental health crisis services amid the fallout with RI International.

• Why it matters: The sudden departure follows RI receiving millions of dollars in public funds, and leaves in a lurch efforts to improve services for local residents in the throes of a mental health crisis.

• Where are we in the process? ADAMHS officials during meetings on May 20 and May 22 recommended healthcare providers for overseeing different tiers of crisis response in Montgomery County — DeCoach Recovery Centre and Netcare Access. Board members said they wanted more time to review contracts and hear input from community stakeholders. Montgomery County officials in a letter to the ADAMHS Board said they could not “in good conscience continue to substantiate” ADAMHS’ funding from the human services levy without more assurances, calling for more input on contracts with crisis service providers.

• What happens next? RI International’s contract ended on May 22. As of now, the mobile crisis response teams and the crisis receiving center are in limbo until new providers are found. Calls made to the Crisis Now hotline will be forwarded to 988 lifeline.

Ohio gives Montgomery County Land Bank $7M to build 40 homes, renovate 24

The state of Ohio has awarded $6.96 million to the Montgomery County Land Bank to build and sell 40 residential properties, and to rehabilitate and sell another two dozen existing homes.

• Why it matters: The funding, from the brand new Welcome Home Ohio program, should help expand the supply of single-family, owner-occupied homes in Montgomery County.

• Statewide effort: Welcome Home Ohio is going to provide $100 million in grants to help land banks across the state buy, rehab and build housing. The program also will provide $50 million in tax credits to land banks and developers.

• What happens next? The 40 new homes and the 24 rehabbed homes will be sold to buyers who meet program criteria. The Ohio Department of Development says the maximum sales price is $180,000.

Quick hits

• One big takeaway: People are debating teacher pay on Facebook following our story about the Centerville School District’s Board of Education approving a new collective bargaining agreement Tuesday, culminating months of negotiations with the Centerville Classroom Teachers Association. You can get involved in the conversation here.

• Tip of the day: It might be time to revisit the Dayton Mall, where three new stores have recently opened.

• Person to know today: Jules Harris, owner of Trojan Florists in downtown Troy, who is now the general chair of the Troy Strawberry Festival after being heavily involved in volunteer activities in the city for years

• Quote of the day: “When you’re out in the middle of a war zone, you don’t go to a doctor because you have a cold.” — Theresa Lucius, and area Army and Army National Guard veteran, who underlined the importance of the PACT Act for providing medical benefits to veterans because they don’t always seek help for illness or injury while deployed

• Stat of the day: The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra has had 4 conductors in 90 years. The fifth, Keitaro Harada, will begin his tenure in the 2024-25 season.

• Happening today: U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson is expected to tour Wright-Patterson Air Force Base today with U.S. Rep. Mike Turner (R-Dayton).

• Photo of the day: The city of Kettering held its annual block party at Fraze Pavilion on Wednesday, and one toddler got to see the view from the behind the wheel.