Morning Briefing: Thursday, August 22, 2024

Victim total tops 1 billion for cyberattacks and other data compromises in U.S.

Data breaches and exposures hit more than 1 billion victims in the first half of 2024.

• In the U.S.: More than 80% of U.S. adults have received at least one data breach notice in the past 12 months.

• The victims: There were 1,571 data compromises in the first half of 2024, impacting nearly 1.08 billion total victims.

• Victim numbers are up: In 2023, there were 418.7 million victims.

• Who was hit the hardest? Financial services companies had the most data compromises, followed by health care companies, professional services businesses, manufacturing firms and education organizations. There were also massive data compromises at Ticketmaster (560 million victims) and Advance Auto Parts (380 million victims).

• Protect yourself:

- Never reuse the same or similar passwords on various accounts.

- Use multifactor authentication.

- Freezing your credit is the only way to stop an identity criminal from accessing your credit.

Back to college

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

The University of Dayton, Wright State and other colleges have begun moving students into residence halls for the new school year.

• University of Dayton: About 1,700 first-time, first-year undergraduates will be on University of Dayton’s campus this year, which is about 170 fewer than last year.

• What they are saying: “These students are key to the strong future we’re building at the university,” said Jason Reinoehl, vice president for strategic enrollment management at UD. “We’re excited to see the contributions they’ll make to our campus, to our community and beyond.”

• Wright State: The university is expected to have 2,304 students move into residence halls and apartments during move-in this week.

• What they are saying: “This is the most residential students we’ve had living on campus in over 10 years,” Jennifer Attenweiler, director of Wright State’s Residence Life, said.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Robin Sassenberg, owner of the Trolley Stop in Dayton’s historic Oregon District, said she’s ready for the next chapter in her life. The “oldest tavern in Dayton” is for sale.

• Tip of the day: Are you interested in being Dayton’s first Poet Laureate? Here’s how to apply.

• Person to know today: Malcom Jewett. The 77-year-old has spent much of the year growing a large garden for charity.

• Quote of the day: “I guess my mantra is: you don’t want your epitaph to be how much you saved the corporation” — Alan Schussheim, a Troy resident on why he enjoys volunteering.

• Stat of the day: According to Pew Research, 94% of Americans say they’re concerned with the price of consumer goods, with 72% describing themselves as “very” concerned.

• Big move of the day: Innomark Communications has relocated and expanded its Springboro digital printing operations. The project will allow the company to add 15 jobs over three years to the 70 workers it has at the plant.

• Thing to do: 2024′s final Party at the Plaza event is Friday in Dayton’s Water Street District.

• Photo of the day: Wright State students have started moving back on campus. Reporter Eileen McClory stopped by to talk to them. Check out her photos here.