Morning Briefing: Thursday, July 25, 2024

Dayton police no longer handling stray animals

Dayton officers in many cases are no longer permitted to take possession of dogs while on duty.

• Why it matters: This leaves one less group available for corralling loose animals, which some worry could worsen the issue.

• A growing problem: The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center and local animal rescues say the issue of abandoned and stray dogs in the community continues to grow. The police department says they do not have the capacity to provide care and shelter for all stray dogs.

• Police policy: According to Maj. Chris Malson, “At no time is any Dayton Police Officer to take possessory control of a dog while on duty except to protect human life or further a criminal investigation.”

• Ohio law: Dogs are considered property, and the police do not have the legal right to take somebody’s property and give it away to another person who is not the owner.

• What rescues are saying: “The point is, the dogs need a place to go,” said Kirsten Knight, of Dayton-based rescue Adopt-A-Pit. “There are so many stray dogs in Dayton. These dogs deserve to have a future. It’s just a disaster waiting to happen, and it’s terrifying.”

• By the numbers: In 2024, Dayton police have received 698 calls for service related to animals.

The Neon to honor Julia Reichert’s filmmaking legacy at Art House Theater Day

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

The Neon in downtown Dayton will have a special screening tonight honoring Academy and Emmy Award-winning documentarian Julia Reichert.

• Why it matters: Reichert was one of the area’s most important creative minds. She illuminated humanity, particularly America’s working-class, across compelling themes of feminism, family, politics and economics.

• Local ties: A longtime Yellow Springs resident, Reichert was also a Wright State University professor of film production for 28 years. She died on Dec. 1, 2022 at age 76 having battled a rare form of terminal cancer for four and a half years.

• Awards: Reichert’s career was decorated, including:

- Her first Academy Award nomination in 1977 with Jim Klein and Miles Mogulescu for “Union Maids.”

- An Academy Award nomination with Klein in 1984 for “Seeing Red: Stories of American Communists.”

- An Academy Award nomination, with Steven Bognar, in 2010 for “The Last Truck: Closing of a GM Plant.”

- An Academy Award win in 2020 with Bognar for “American Factory.”

- She also shared two Emmys with Bognar for “A Lion in the House” (2006) and “American Factory,” which focused on the Chinese-owned Fuyao Glass America windshield plant that opened in the former General Motors factory in Moraine.

• Additional credits: Additional credits include “Sparkle” (2012), “Making Morning Star” (2015) and “9 to 5: The Story of a Movement” (2020). Most recently she and Bognar profiled the career of comedian Dave Chappelle in “8:46″ (2020) and “Dave Chappelle: Live in Real Life” (2021).

What to know today

• Tip of the day: Safety improvements are being added to the Interstate 75 reconstruction project between Needmore Road and Leo Street in Dayton, an area that has been the site of several crashes in recent months.

• Person to know today: Byron Branch. The Dayton Police Officer and talented wheelchair fencer appeared on Fox and Friends on Wednesday to talk about his upcoming trip to Paris to compete in the 2024 Paralympic Games.

• Quote of the day: “What it’s really all about is trying to help people and do what’s right. I think we are all put here for a reason, and this is mine. We all need to learn our spots in life and sometimes we just need help figuring that out.” — Kathy Kleiser, retired special education teacher who is continuing her work with the Greene County Board of Development Disabilities.

• Stat of the day: The Dayton Flyers have ranked in the top 25 in attendance nine seasons in a row and have sold out every game of the last three seasons and 59 straight games overall.

• Big move of the day: Walther Engineering and Manufacturing Co., which assembles brake parts used in FedEx and UPS delivery trucks, has grown to about 70 employees and is on the verge of adding 10 to 20 jobs with its second expansion in the Franklin Business Park.

• Things to do: There is a full slate of food events planned for August. Here’s a look at some opportunities to nosh, relax and savor the summer.

• Photo of the day: Photographer Marshall Gorby was at the Gem City Comic Con, held at the Dayton Convention Center last weekend. Check here for all the out-of-this-world photos.