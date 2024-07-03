Morning Briefing: Thursday, July 4, 2024

Today, we give you a guide to area Fourth of July events as well as some local history of the holiday. We also tell you about the life of Bernie Coppock, the man who helped many military veterans take part in a unique version of the Honor Flight program.

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 35 seconds to read.

***

List: Fourth of July events in the region

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

There are several cities and townships hosting parades and festivals. Here is a guide to some of the area’s fireworks display and Independence Day events.

• Throughout the years: Dayton has been a great place to celebrate Independence Day. Here is a selection of notable stories from the Dayton Daily News archives that demonstrate the varied ways the Fourth of July has been celebrated in the community over several decades.

• Photos: While we are going through the archives, here is a photo gallery that looks back at July 4 front pages of the Dayton Daily News through the years.

Archdeacon: Founder of local Honor Flight RVC remembered for his love

Bernie Coppock, who died earlier this year at the age of 89, will be remembered during “A Celebration of Life” this weekend.

• Founder of RVC program: The Honor Flight RVC (Recreational Vehicle Convoy) Program was founded as a way to enable veterans of the World War II, Korea and Vietnam eras to take part in the Honor Flight program, even though they were unable or unwilling to fly to Washington, D.C.

• Never met a stranger: On Honor Flight RVC trips, Bernie was good at helping vets relax and bond so the experience could be transformative.

• Family of veterans: Bernie was drafted into the Army in 1957. Kelly, Bernie’s daughter, added: “I had uncles and cousins who served. My younger brother, like my older brother, was in the Air Force. My husband and my father-in-law were both in the Army.”

• Daughter continues his work: Kelly has become active in Honor Flights Dayton, serving on the board, helping raise funds, coordinating upcoming trips and searching for more vets to take part.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound at a vacant house in Dayton.

• Tip of the day: Looking for an election year thriller to distract you from the real election year? Check out the new book “Hunted.”

• Person to know today: Naiyozcsia King Thomason. The owner of Mz. Jade’s Soul Food restaurants said the closure of the full-service Middletown restaurant will lead to a focus on the Dayton location and a Sharonville store set to open in August.

• Quote of the day: “My wheelchair might be the most visible thing about me, but it ranks near the bottom of the list of things that define me.” — Paul Gibson, who was injured by an IED blast during an ambush while serving in Afghanistan in 2012.

• Stat of the day: In the month of June, the Dayton area saw 9 restaurants open, 2 close and 1 go up for sale.

• Things to do: Buffalo, N.Y. jam band moe. will be bringing its improvisational brilliance to the Rose Music Center on July 19. The band is on its Best.Summer.Ever tour.

• Photo of the day: Entropy Brewing Co., a brewpub in Miamisburg featuring an indoor playground, outdoor patio and a speakeasy, opened to the public Wednesday, July 3. NATALIE JONES/STAFF