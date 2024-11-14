Morning Briefing: Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

What could happen to TPS, humanitarian parole under Trump? Springfield Haitian population watches

With an incoming Trump administration, Haitian immigrants in Springfield under Temporary Protected Status or other programs may see changes or cancellation.

• The numbers: An estimated 12,000 to 15,000 Haitian immigrants live in Springfield.

• Their status: The vast majority are in the country under humanitarian parole, with many also having TPS, a legal status that enables them to remain in the country until February 2026.

• What could Trump do? Under the law, Trump could decline to extend TPS when it comes up for renewal in February 2026 and decline to redesignate the status for people who have come from Haiti to the U.S. after June 3 of this year.

• What would happen to them? They would have no legal basis for remaining in the country unless they applied for asylum.

• Previous attempt unsuccessful: Trump has previously attempted to end TPS for Haitian immigrants. In 2017, the Department of Homeland Security announced the end of the program on the grounds that the country no longer met the conditions for designation. A New York U.S. District judge blocked the change.

Official tally to determine Montgomery County election results in close races

The Montgomery County Board of Elections is expected to certify election results on Wednesday, determining the outcome of several close county races.

• Late but valid ballots: More than 6,000 provisional ballots and hundreds of valid ballots that arrived by mail after Election Night on Nov. 5 will be among that count.

• Provisional ballots: A provisional ballot is used to record a vote if a voter’s eligibility is in question. The content of a provisional ballot is no different from a regular ballot, but it is cast “provisionally” until election officials can verify the voter’s eligibility to vote.

• Mail-in voting: Roughly 300 eligible ballots — ballots that were postmarked by Nov. 4 and arrived at the election board by the Saturday deadline — rolled in after Election Night.

• Other late ballots: The election board also received ballots from UOCAVA voters — citizens who are in the military or are overseas — and voters in the Ohio Safe at Home program.

• Close races:

— Republican Mary McDonald and Democratic incumbent Debbie Lieberman for Montgomery County commissioner.

— Republican Lori Kennedy and Democratic incumbent Stacey Benson-Taylor for Montgomery County recorder

— Republican Kate Baker and Democratic incumbent Judy Dodge for a second Montgomery County commission seat.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: A Dayton-area state senator testified Tuesday in support of his new proposal to ban the sale of intoxicating hemp products in Ohio.

• Big move of the day: The Greene Town Center announced that two new retailers, Anthropologie and Arhaus, will be opening at the popular outdoor mall in 2025.

• Tip of the day: State health leaders warn that COVID is still a threat as the holidays approach.

• Person to know today: LaShawn A. Graham. The Clayton resident is the director of federal programs for Dayton Public Schools.

• Stat of the day: Ohio’s 20% tax rate on sports betting is the sixth highest out of the 38 states with sports betting. A local lawmaker wants to lower it.

• Things to do: The Rosewood Arts Center in Kettering will be celebrating the holiday season with a special festival next month.

• Photo of the day: There were several Veterans Day celebrations in the region earlier this week, here is a gallery from our photographers.