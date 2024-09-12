Morning Briefing: Thursday, September 12, 2024

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Springfield receiving national attention over Haitian immigration

Following sudden national attention, including during the presidential debate, on the influx of Haitian immigrants to Springfield, Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine and others are taking action.

• New residents: Springfield has experienced a state-estimated 15,000 Haitian immigrants moving to the city in recent years.

• Health services: DeWine announced $2.5 million over the next few years to expand access to primary care health services in the community.

• Presidential debate: Recent rumors surrounding Haitian immigrants in Springfield were brought up during the debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump Tuesday evening.

• Debunked allegations: The Springfield Police Division said Monday they have received no reports related to pets being stolen and eaten after a social media post went viral in recent days.

• Press conference: Springfield Mayor Rob Rue and Clark County Commission President Melanie Flax Wilt called a press conference this week to address misinformation and to draw focus to what they said were the real issues, strains to the school and health care systems, driver safety, and housing concerns.

Indicted Montgomery County clerk of courts can stay in office, judicial panel rules

A special commission of retired judges appointed by the Ohio Supreme Court ruled against suspending Montgomery County Clerk of Courts Mike Foley while he awaits trial on criminal charges.

• The charges: Foley is charged with a dozen counts including theft in office and improper political and other activities involving public resources.

• Removing an elected official: Under Ohio law, some state offices have authority to remove elected county officials from office if the official faces felony charges that relate “to the public official’s administration of, or conduct in the performance of the duties of, the office of the public official.”

• Special commission: A group of retired judges were tasked with determining if Foley’s charges “adversely affects the functioning” of his office.

• What they said: “The Special Prosecutor failed to offer sufficient facts to warrant this Special Commission finding Mr. Foley continuing in his role as Clerk of Courts would adversely affect the function of the office and/or adversely affect the rights and interest of the public,” the group of judges stated in their decision.

• Maintaining his innocence: Foley says he has no intention of backing down from his office or his reelection bid.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Area 9/11 memorial ceremonies remember the fallen. Many Dayton area events took place to mourn the several thousand Americans killed on that fateful day.

• Tip of the day: Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, known for its steakburgers, shoestring fries and frozen custard is now open in Englewood.

• Big move of the day: The city of Tipp City confirmed Tuesday it plans to purchase the Tipp Plaza shopping center for close to $7 million.

• Stat of the day: 8,500 participants. The number of people that took part in the Air Force Marathon and its allied races last year. Find out about changes to the after-race festival this year.

• Things to do: Kings Island will be scaring visitors on select nights from Sept. 20 through Nov. 2. Here’s what to expect at Halloween Haunt this year.

• Photo of the day: New Jasper Twp. Firefighter Larry Trusty paid his respects to the victims of 9/11 at the Beavercreek 9/11 Memorial Ceremony yesterday. Photo by Marshall Gorby.