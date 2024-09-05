Morning Briefing: Thursday, September 5, 2024

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.

The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 10 seconds to read.

***

State report: Ohio needs juvenile justice reform

Credit: Avery Kreemer Credit: Avery Kreemer

A state task force unveiled a list of 26 recommendations that Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine believes will improve the exposed shortcomings of Ohio’s juvenile justice system.

• State task force: The Ohio Juvenile Justice Working Group held 10 meetings over the course of nine months to compile the 26 recommendations.

• Cause for change: The list of recommendations was sparked by media reporting last year that highlighted significant staffing shortages, child-on-child violence, child-on-staff violence, and even deaths within Ohio’s system.

• Sample recommendations: Decentralizing its state-run detention centers from the current three high-capacity facilities to 12 smaller facilities, bumping up staffing and increasing the minimum age of detainees from 10 to 14 years old.

• Local support: The report calls for the state to add to its number of Community Corrections Facilities (CCF), which provide an alternative, close-to-home sentencing option. A local CCF would allow minors to stay closer to home and allow more family involvement in their rehabilitation.

• What DeWine said: “Everything in this report has merit and deserves serious consideration.”

Indicted judge signed off on $200K to clerk’s office where son worked

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

A total of $200,000 was transferred from the Montgomery County Municipal Court to the Montgomery County Clerk of Courts Office for information technology work over four years.

• Those involved: Montgomery County Municipal Court judge James Piergies and his son, Robert Piergies, who worked in IT at the Montgomery County Clerk of Courts Office. Also involved is Mike Foley, the Montgomery County Clerk of Courts.

• Why it matters: James Piergies faces three counts of having an unlawful interest in a public contract. Officials involved in the investigation have said the charges against Piergies involve the employment of his son. Robert Piergies said his father arranged for municipal court money to fund the son’s IT position at the Montgomery County Clerk of Courts Office.

• What Robert Piergies said: “He never said anything absolutely directly to me, but there was definitely implications that he gave money to the clerk’s office for IT work and that was where my salary was coming.”

• Next steps: James Piergies and Foley have entered pleas of not guilty and are awaiting trial.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Centerville City Schools leaders say they will implement another round of budget reductions if voters reject the district’s 3.9-mill tax levy on the November ballot.

• Tip of the day: The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning to residents about a rise of scam calls in which callers pose as Greene County Sheriff’s deputies.

• Person to know today: Harry Dittrich. The Pathway School of Discovery science teacher is one of 100 teachers who were selected as advocates for the Society of Science, a nonprofit focused on science literacy and communication.

• Big move of the day: Ohio Sen. Niraj Antani, R-Miami Twp., introduced a bill Wednesday with the hope of legalizing internet casino gambling like digital poker or digital slot machines, commonly known as igaming.

• Stat of the day: Ohio in June had more than 254,200 unemployed people looking for work and about 260,000 job openings.

• Things to do: Dayton Greek Festival returns this weekend: 5 things to know.

• Photo of the day: Photographer Tom Gilliam recently attended the 28th annual Miami Valley Antique Fire Apparatus Show at Carillon Historical Park. Here is his photo gallery.