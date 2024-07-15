Morning Briefing: Tuesday, July 16, 2024

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Trump picks Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, a once-fierce critic turned loyal ally, as his GOP running mate

Trump named Vance as his running mate on Monday, choosing a loyal ally and a millennial to join the ticket at a time when many are concerned about the advanced age of America’s political leaders.

• An Ohioian: Vance grew up in Middletown and rose to national fame through the 2016 publication of his memoir, “Hillbilly Elegy.”

• What Trump said about him: “After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio,” Trump said.

• One time critic: During the early stages of Trump’s political career, Vance cast him as “a total fraud,” “a moral disaster” and “America’s Hitler.”

• Change of heart: “I didn’t think he was going to be a good president,” Vance recently told Fox News. “He was a great president. And it’s one of the reasons why I’m working so hard to make sure he gets a second term.”

• As a senator: Vance was elected to the Senate in 2022 and has shown some willingness to work across the aisle. He and Ohio’s senior senator, Democrat Sherrod Brown, have teamed up on a number of issues important to the state, including fighting for funding for a $20 billion chip facility Intel is building in central Ohio and introducing rail safety legislation in response to the fiery derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

Mosaic bench an effort of community coming together in memory of Oregon District shooting victims

Volunteers from across the Dayton area gathered to complete a bench mosaic for the “Seed of Life” memorial in tribute to the victims of the Aug. 4, 2019 Oregon District tragedy.

• What will the bench look like? The 36-foot-wide “Unity Bench” will have aqua-colored tiles and a poem by Sierra Leone on the back.

• What is the “Seed of Life” memorial? The bench is only part of the memorial. It will also include a poem, sculpture and plantings.

• Where will it be located:? The memorial will reside in a plaza next to the Trolley Stop in the Oregon District. The address is 530 E. Fifth St.

• When is the dedication? The “Seed of Life” memorial will be unveiled and dedicated from 3-4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4, the fifth anniversary of the Oregon District tragedy.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Dayton Public Schools is discontinuing its two-teacher model in grades first through third after three years of its implementation.

• Quote of the day: “It really means a lot! It was very cool to see how many people care, people I would never expect. Human nature can be a beautiful thing man. With that being said ... I’ll be back and better soon! Let’s get to work.” — DaRon Holmes II, the former University of Dayton star and first-round draft pick of the NBA’s Denver Nuggets, after tearing his right Achilles tendon in his NBA Summer League debut over the weekend.

• Tip of the day: The Ohio Renaissance Festival is capping its daily attendance to minimize issues with overcrowding. Attendees are encouraged to get tickets online in advance.

• Big move of the day: Walther Engineering and Manufacturing Co., with 100-year Dayton ties, plans to expand its facility in Franklin by more than half of its current operations.

• Stat of the day: 10-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 191 strikeouts. Those are the season stats for Cincinnati Reds’ first-round draft choice (second overall), Chase Burns, a pitcher from Wake Forest.

• Things to do: Jokes & Tokes Comedy Club brings something different to Dayton. It opened in April on South Patterson Road.

• Photo of the day: West Carrollton hosted a hot air balloon glow by the Askren Air Balloon Team with food trucks, beer and a concert featuring The Fries Band last Friday. Photographer Tom Gilliam was there. Click here for more photos from the event.