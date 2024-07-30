Morning Briefing: Tuesday, July 30, 2024

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.

The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 39 seconds to read.

***

Warren County property values, taxes expected to jump next year

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

Warren County property values are projected to soar next year, driving up real estate taxes.

• Anticipated increases: Those jumps are expected to average of 27% countywide.

• How many homes are affected? The state recently approved Warren County’s value increases, and about 110,000 letters to property owners are expected to be sent in September.

• What areas are hit the hardest? The highest current property taxes in the county are in Kings Mills, Deerfield Twp. and the Kings school district, followed by Franklin, Little Miami schools, Lebanon and Mason.

• Where does the money go? Local jurisdictions receive different revenue amounts from property taxes with an overwhelming majority of the funding going to school districts. The revenues help fund local budgets.

• When do the reappraisals happen? They’re done every three years, and future tax rates will be finalized by early next year.

State study of Dayton sewer system maps businesses’ PFAS levels

An Ohio Environmental Protection Agency study of Dayton’s sewer collection system found that roughly 30 local manufacturers and other businesses had forever chemical levels deemed safe for aquatic life.

• What are PFAS chemicals? PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) are a group of chemicals that are very difficult to break down due to their chemical composition. These chemicals are heat-resistant and toxic.

• Are we talking about drinking water? No. This is for wastewater discharged out of a manufacturing facility.

• New federal EPA standards: Earlier this year, the federal EPA gave public water systems throughout the country five years to craft and implement plans to come into compliance with contamination limits.

• What places were studied? Included in the study were locations like Dayton International Airport, Stony Hollow Landfill and dozens of manufacturers that work with metals and chemicals in the Dayton area. All of the sampled locations have permits to discharge into water within the Little Miami watershed.

• Heath impacts: Multiple studies link PFAS to liver, bladder and even certain kinds of lung cancer, as well as issues related to the immune system. Exposure to PFAS in utero may also have an impact on developing children, with effects that aren’t reversible.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Construction began Monday on a “road diet” project for North Main Street that will significantly alter the roadway. Click here for the details.

• Tip of the day: Kettering residents and businesses can seek funding for housing aid, childcare job training and loans, as the city has nearly $1.2 million in federal Community Development Block Grant funds, including $515,862 in allotments this year.

• Person to know today: Macy Hudson. Miss Ohio USA, a 2017 Stivers School for the Arts graduate, is preparing to compete in the 73rd Miss USA pageant.

• Quote of the day: “My hope is that in knowing your best colors and your best style that you can be a really smart consumer and spend your money and invest your money in things that you love and things that you’ll continue to wear for a long time.” — Caitlin Benton, House of Colour, which recently opened in Oakwood.

• Big move of the day: The Cincinnati Reds acquired first baseman Ty France and cash considerations from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for minor league catcher Andruw Salcedo on Monday.

• Happening today: This year’s Ohio’s sales tax holiday starts today, and area shoppers say they’re pleased that it will offer more time to save on an even greater array of products.

• Things to do: Summer may be winding down, but Dayton is sending it off in style with the August First Friday celebration.

• Photo of the day: Photographer Tom Gilliam was at the annual Annie Oakley Festival at the Darke County Fairgrounds in Greenville. Check here for the full gallery.