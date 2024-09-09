Morning Briefing: Tuesday, September 1, 2024

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Fake housing rental ads a growing problem; Here’s how to avoid getting scammed

Fake rental ads are a widespread and vexing problem on some online platforms, and any listing that sounds too good to be true could be a scam that could swindle housing-seekers out of hundreds of dollars of their cash or more.

• Be warned: Local renters and some officials say Ohioans need to tread very carefully when surfing the web or visiting social media apps in the hunt for apartments or rental homes.

• Bogus listings: Several rental ads on Facebook Marketplace have turned out to be questionable and suspicious. Some with no apartment building at the listed address.

• The scam: Scammers pose as landlords, trying to get people to give them money for bogus housing expenses. They often copy the pictures and descriptions of online rental listings but replace the agent’s contact information with their own.

• What they are saying: “If you call or email about the rental, you’ll reach a scammer, who may take your money for an application fee, deposit, first month’s rent, or vacation rental charge,” the Federal Trade Commission said. “Then the scammer disappears and you’re left with no place to move in to.”

• What to do: Consumers should not send any money until they have seen a property in person or verified the identity of the person they have been messaging.

Developer selected for new headquarter hotel by the Dayton Convention Center

A company that operates more than 140 hotels across North America has been selected to develop a new headquarter hotel by the Dayton Convention Center.

• The company: Concord Hospitality Enterprises Company, a hotel management and development company based in North Carolina, has been chosen to create the new full-service hotel.

• Where will it be located? The proposed hotel would be on South Jefferson Street, south of East Fifth Street, next to the massive Oregon District parking garage.

• The cost: The new hotel could cost $60 million to $80 million.

• Timetable: Construction on the roundabout is planned for next year.

• What they are saying: Concord Hospitality’s executive vice president of development Carl Hren said, “Concord is excited to begin this process, and we look forward to contributing to the continued growth and enhancement of the Dayton Convention Center experience.”

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Dayton-area locations are inviting the public to remember lives lost in Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

• Tip of the day: Guide to 2024 haunted attractions in the region.

• Big move of the day: A busy intersection by the former Good Samaritan Hospital site in northwest Dayton is going to be upgraded and shrunk down to make it safer and more pedestrian friendly.

• Quote of the day: “Our biggest hope is to keep things like community radio going ... Community radio is more important than ever, especially since COVID. When our studio shut down, like many places did, our DJs started broadcasting from home. We kept people informed about what they needed to know in this community. We’ve got to keep that backbone going.” — Shelly Hulce, WSWO DJ.

• Happening today: Baseball season isn’t over in Dayton. The Dragons open the Midwest League playoffs at 7:05 p.m. tonight against Lake County at Day Air Ballpark. Here are five things to know about the playoffs.

• Things to do: Trans-Siberian Orchestra will return to the region for two shows on Dec. 7 at Wright State University’s Nutter Center in Fairborn. How to get tickets.

• Photo of the day: Photographer Tom Gilliam was at the 11th annual Oktoberfest in Springboro. Here are scenes from the festivities including the wiener dog races.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam