Morning Briefing: Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Walz VP pick lauded by local Dems, denounced by GOP officials

Credit: AP Credit: AP

State and local Democrats are largely pleased with Harris’ pick, while Republicans framed the ticket as extreme.

• Harris on her pick: “As a governor, a coach, a teacher, and a veteran, he’s delivered for working families like his. It’s great to have him on the team.”

• Local reactions:

— “Governor Walz is exemplary of what good Democratic leadership looks like. Minnesota has led the country in education, good paying jobs, and accessible healthcare. He is a great addition to the Presidential ticket, especially in the Midwest.” — Ohio Senate Minority Leader Nickie Antonio, D-Lakewood.

— “Count me among the many, many Republicans in my texts today who are *very* (sic) happy with the Walz pick as opposed to (Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro).” — Rep. Brian Stewart, R-Ashland.

— “While Walz doesn’t come from a swing state, the Democrats hope he can appeal to many Midwesterners that the party has lost in recent elections.” — Lee Hannah, a professor of political science at Wright State University.

— “My research shows that voters expect a VP pick to be well-qualified for the job, first and foremost. Walz clearly meets that test. Alone among Harris’ VP finalists, he has experience at the state and federal level, as a two-term governor and six-term congressman.” — Christopher Devine, an associate professor of political science at the University of Dayton.

— “I look forward to working with President Trump and JD Vance to ensure that Harris and Walz are defeated in November.” — Bernie Moreno, the Republican challenging U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio.

— “Governor Walz is a progressive who represents a safely Democratic state. He does little to appeal to independents, and his record as governor will come under heavy scrutiny.” — Mark Caleb Smith, director of the Center for Political Studies at Cedarville University

— “I believe that (Harris) made the right choice because she’s going to be fighting for everyday Americans.” — Ohio House, Rep. Willis Blackshear, Jr., D-Dayton.

‘We’ve waited our whole lives for this’: Recreational cannabis sale begins in Ohio

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Southwest Ohio residents were shopping for recreational cannabis as soon as doors opened for dispensaries across the region Tuesday morning, which marked the first day any Ohio dispensary was permitted by the state to sell recreational marijuana.

• What shoppers are saying: “It means we’re able to get medical-grade marijuana, with no legal repercussions. I’ve always thought that it’s a plant of life,” said Joshua Stevenson, a shopper at Zen Leaf in Dayton.

• What store managers are saying: “We do not anticipate running out of product at any point and have planned replenishments throughout the week to ensure no interruption,” said AYR store manager Tevin Johnson.

• Sparking interest: Pure Ohio Wellness Chief Operating Officer Tracey McMillin said the start to recreational sale in Ohio may spark interest among people who have never tried cannabis products or took a break from using cannabis.

• More on the way: The Ohio Division of Cannabis Control said it intends to award certificates to all remaining eligible dispensaries later this week.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: A man shot and wounded by an off-duty Kettering police officer last fall will spend at least a dozen years in prison for robbing a store in Riverside, abducting a man there and forcing him to drive to Meijer in Kettering to withdraw money from his bank account.

• Tip of the day: The Contemporary Dayton is hosting free qigong classes on Thursdays. Qigong (pronounced chee-guhng) is an ancient Chinese wellness practice that coordinates breath, body movements and meditative exercises.

• Person to know today: Gary Sandy. The actor and Kettering native has been named this year’s Holiday at Home honorary celebrity parade grand marshal.

• Quote of the day: “Fifty years from now, (students) aren’t going to remember what kind of floors they walked on. But they’ll remember what kind of machine they ran, what tools they used, and what gave them a jumpstart going into the industry.” - Nick Weldy, Miami Valley Career Technology Center superintendent, on the new 600,000 square-foot regional career tech center opening this year.

• Big move of the day: A new $44 million medical center will replace the current Kettering Health Greene Memorial in Xenia.

• Thing to do: To celebrate its 13th anniversary, vintage clothing store Clash Gallery & Boutique is partnering with the Oregon District to host a special anniversary block party this weekend.

• Photo of the day: Dayton Daily News photographers were all over the region covering the first day of recreational marijuana sales. Click here to see the full photo gallery.