Morning Briefing: Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024

If you’d prefer to jump right into the results, click here for our results page for all races and issues.

Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.

Thoughts, feedback or news tips? Email me at Kyle.Nagel@coxinc.com.

The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 13 seconds to read.

***

The presidency

Credit: AP Credit: AP

• Trump back in the White House: The Associated Press declared Trump the winner earlier this morning after he secured a victory in Wisconsin.

• In Ohio: Trump carried Ohio by over 11 percentage points (55.2 to 43.9), a bigger margin than 2016 or 2020.

• Congress: Republicans have taken control of the U.S. Senate and are fighting to keep their majority in the U.S. House, which would produce a full sweep of GOP power in Congress alongside Trump in the White House.

Ohio races

Credit: AP Credit: AP

• U.S. Senate: Ohio’s U.S. Senate seats have been one R and one D, but that will end in January, as Bernie Moreno beat longtime Democratic stalwart Sherrod Brown.

• U.S. Congress: Ohio’s U.S. Congressional delegation is 10-5 Republican, and depending on final counting of close races, will stay the same or add one Republican seat.

• Ohio Statehouse: Ohio’s state-level House and Senate have had Republican super-majorities and will continue to have those after Tuesday’s election results.

• Ohio Supreme Court: Ohio’s state Supreme Court, which has been 4-3 Republican, will be 6-1 Republican in January based on Tuesday’s results.

Issue 1

• Solid defeat: Ohioans rejected the anti-gerrymandering amendment Tuesday by a fairly solid 53.8 to 46.2 ratio, another victory for the Republicans who have supermajorities in state government.

• What it means: Republicans will retain more control of the map-drawing process for state and federal legislative districts.

Republicans make Montgomery County inroads

• Montgomery County Commission: At the end of Tuesday’s counting, incumbent Democrat Judy Dodge and Republican challenger Mary McDonald (a former Democrat) were in position to win the two Montgomery County Commission seats up for grabs — a gain of one seat for Republicans. But there’s a big caveat, as both races are close and still unofficial.

• Clerk of Courts: Some other races weren’t as close. Clerk of Courts Mike Foley — a Republican who pleaded not guilty in August to felony charges related to improper political activities — won re-election over Democrat Lynn Cooper, 52.5 to 47.5.

• Other local races: Republican Lori Kennedy appears to have beaten incumbent Democratic county recorder Stacey Benson-Taylor 51% to 49%. And incumbent Republican John McManus (another former Democrat) defeated his former Dayton school board colleague Mohamed Al-Hamdani in the race for county treasurer by a 57-43 ratio.

Local issues

Credit: Marshall Gorby Credit: Marshall Gorby

• Tax issues: Montgomery County voters decided they were OK with a tax increase to pay for additional day-to-day funding for the Dayton Metro Library (yes by a 53-47 ratio). They were MORE than OK ponying up extra money for Five Rivers MetroParks (yes by a 62-38 ratio). Both levies will cost a homeowner an extra $35 annually per $100,000 of home value.

• Schools: On the school levy front, voters said yes in Centerville and no to the Beavercreek district.