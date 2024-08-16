Vintage Dayton: August 16, 2024

The college that now has a large downtown presence once fought for space and students but grew over time as one of the oldest continuously operating community colleges in the country.

***

For this edition of Vintage Dayton, we went into the archives for the history of Sinclair, which began as a night school for area workers out of the YMCA.

• TODAY’S FEATURED STORY: Sinclair Community College: A history that stretches back to a Scottish immigrant’s vision in the 1880s

More on the history of area colleges

• Dayton

• Wright State

• Miami

• Wilberforce

• Central State

Did you know?

Here are a few great Dayton history facts we’ve learned from our stories:

• What is now Stroop Road in Kettering first opened to travel as early as 1835

The road got its name in 1903, when William Stroop purchased farmland south of the road.

• A Dayton woman was the first Black officer in the U.S. Army’s Women’s Army Corps

Lt. Col. Charity Adams-Earley may get her own stamp, according to news this week.

• Marion Glass started his food career selling peanuts before he founded Marion’s Piazza

The first Marion’s Piazza opened on Aug. 19, 1965. Before that, Glass also sold ice cream bars from his bicycle.

• The “Barn Gang” developed the first car engine self-starter in 1910

The patent was awarded to Dayton innovator Charles F. Kettering for the “engine starting device” on Aug. 17, 1915.

We want your help!

Do you have any requests or ideas that you would like to see us cover in this history newsletter?

What about cool old photos or stories of your own?

Let us know and we’ll include them in future newsletters.

A reader recently wrote in to say they were golfing with buddies and the topic of the former Bogie Busters golf event came up. Between them, they remembered a good number of the celebrities who came to Dayton for the event, but they were hoping for more information. We did a great story on the topic last year.

• Click here for our story: Dayton’s Bogie Busters: The golf tournament that brought the world’s most famous people here

And if you like what you’re getting each week in the Vintage Dayton newsletter, please consider subscribing to the Dayton Daily News for as little as 99 cents.

Thank you for reading.