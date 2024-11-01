Vintage Dayton: Nov. 1, 2024

Today, on what would have been his 91st birthday, we wanted to celebrate the man who is the Miami Valley’s only Olympic boxer and our only professional world champion.

***

For this edition of Vintage Dayton, we went into the archives for photos and stories about Moore’s career, which is one of the most unique in area history.

• TODAY’S FEATURED STORY: Remembering Davey Moore, a Springfield boxing legend who tragically died at age 29

Did you know?

Here are a few great Dayton history facts we’ve learned from our stories:

• A huge archive of Nazi military intelligence once lived at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

A team there had a two-year task of evaluating, classifying, cataloging, indexing and publishing (by microfilm) what was once 1,500 tons of documents.

• The UD basketball team has won 19 straight season openers

Dave Jablonski did a great lookback this week on notable season openers as the Flyers prepare for their first game on Monday.

• We recently passed the anniversary of Elvis Presley’s last appearance in Dayton

It came on Oct. 26, 1976 at UD Arena, and attendees said “it was all screams.”

• The Belmont Billiards pool hall started as a tobacco and candy shop in the 1920s

Its history also includes the beloved dog, Eight Ball.

We want your help!

Do you have any requests or ideas that you would like to see us cover in this history newsletter?

What about cool old photos or stories of your own?

Let us know and we’ll include them in future newsletters.

A reader earlier this week wrote in asking for some childhood nostalgia around Halloween with anything we could share about the career of Dr. Creep, the popular TV host of “Shock Theatre” in the 1970s and ‘80s.

• Click here for our story: Remembering Dr. Creep, the Dayton TV legend from late night’s ‘Shock Theatre’

Thank you for reading.