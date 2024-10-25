Vintage Dayton: Oct. 25, 2024

One of them was Dayton native Charles Francis Jenkins, and there’s a very good argument to be made that he did as much as anyone to drive the technology that would become home television.

• Officials once had to order fish from Iowa to restock waters for area fishermen

One of the largest deliveries came by train in 1936.

• There has long been a Dayton urban legend about the mysterious Betty Lane and a hidden factory near the Dayton Mall

The legend usually involves a couple reaching a dark and secluded area where they are met on the road by armed, menacing workers who are unhappy that the teens discovered their factory.

• The most popular Halloween costumes of the 1960s included cowboys, astronauts, Cleopatra and Super Mouse

We found that in a review of Dayton Daily News ads through the decades for costumes.

A reader wrote in recently to say they had seen a really cool photo on Facebook of Harry Houdini hanging upside down over downtown Dayton, and they wanted more information. What happened? What else did he do? We went back to a great story we previously wrote on Houdini’s visits to Dayton to share here.

• Click here for our story: Harry Houdini’s magical visits included needles, tricks and escapes

