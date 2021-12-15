Best of 2021: Top stories from Huber Heights this year

Trend: Huber Heights adds homes, businesses; continues to grow

Caption These houses on Linden Silver Dr. are some of 132 being built in the Carriage Trails subdivision in Huber Heights. STAFF/MARSHALL GORBY Caption These houses on Linden Silver Dr. are some of 132 being built in the Carriage Trails subdivision in Huber Heights. STAFF/MARSHALL GORBY

Huber Heights approved plans for multiple new apartment buildings and home developments in the city in 2021, as well as plans for new restaurants and businesses.

Huber Heights also was among the top cities that people were moving to, according to U-Haul data released in the spring. Huber Heights experienced a 27% increase in arrivals and a 23% increase in departures, according to U-Haul data.

Now interim city manager Bryan Chodkowski told the Dayton Daily News last spring that Huber Heights has seen steady population growth for several years.

Huber Heights city manager resigns

Caption Rob Schommer was hired as the new Bellbrook city manager during an Aug. 4, 2021, special council meeting. Credit: Contributed Caption Rob Schommer was hired as the new Bellbrook city manager during an Aug. 4, 2021, special council meeting. Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Former Huber Heights city manager Rob Schommer, now Bellbrook’s city manager, resigned abruptly from the city in March. City council disagreed over the process of his resignation. Some city council members said they understood Schommer’s resignation to be forced.

Schommer worked in Huber Heights beginning in 1996. He is a former chief of police for Huber Heights.

Scott Falkowski, the previous interim city manager, also left the city in November. Former assistant city manager Bryan Chodkowski is now interim city manager. City council is continuing the search for a new city manager.

Explore Huber Heights city manager resigns

Local Catholic priest placed on leave after allegation surfaces

Caption Father Anthony Cutcher Caption Father Anthony Cutcher

Father Anthony Cutcher of St. Peter in Huber Heights was placed on leave in February and later resigned after allegations surfaced that he had sent inappropriate texts to a minor.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said they were not investigating Cutcher and he was never charged with a crime. It is not clear what the text messages said.

Father Kyle Schnippel is now the pastor at the church, according to the church’s website.

Construction continues at Marian Meadows Shopping Center

Caption Demolition continues on the Marian shopping center Tuesday, April 27, 2021. The lot is the future home of the Huber Heights branch library. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF Credit: Caption Demolition continues on the Marian shopping center Tuesday, April 27, 2021. The lot is the future home of the Huber Heights branch library. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF Credit: Credit:

Huber Heights began construction at the new Southpointe Crossing on Brandt Pike, owned by the city of Huber Heights, this spring.

The shopping center is the future home of the Huber Heights library branch, which will be about 27,000 square feet and will cost about $12 million to build. A spokesman for the Dayton Metro Libraries said the current Huber Heights library branch is one of the busiest in the region.

The shopping center was built when Huber Heights first was founded in the 1950s and is about 60 years old.

Explore Construction continues to redevelop Brandt Pike shopping center in Huber Heights

Huber Heights opens bike, skate park

Caption Tommy Zula, a New Carlisle native and Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Champion in 2019, plans to perform Saturdays soft opening of the new skate park in Huber Heights. JIM NOELKER/STAFF Credit: JIM NOELKER Caption Tommy Zula, a New Carlisle native and Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Champion in 2019, plans to perform Saturdays soft opening of the new skate park in Huber Heights. JIM NOELKER/STAFF Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

In November, the city opened a new bike and skate park, something the city had been planning for several years.

The park, located at Monita Field, 5045 Fishburg Road, is now partly open. An official opening is scheduled for the spring and a final phase of building is also scheduled for next year.

The total cost of the park when it is completed will be $973,235, Huber Heights parks manager Josh King said.

The parts of the park that are completed include a pump track, which is an asphalt track with bumps on it, a concrete pad skatepark, three half pipes, a U-shaped obstacle, quarter pipe splines, which look like ramps that meet in the middle, and two obstacles custom-designed by pro skateboarder.

King said the pump track is something that isn’t common at many skate parks. Before this pump track was built, he said the closest one was about six hours away.

The city also added a new veterans memorial in Thomas Cloud Park.

City council first voted to approve the veteran’s memorial in August 2019. In May, the city delayed opening the park due to problems with sourcing granite they wanted for the memorial.