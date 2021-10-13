73-year-old Harrison Twp. man gets 4 years in prison in child pornography case

A detective investigating the report got a search warrant for the account and found more sexually explicit images of children. The detective also discovered conversations Bryant had with children where he asked for nude images and shared nude images and videos, records showed.

During an interview, Bryant admitted to watching, taking screenshots and saving the images and also said additional images would be found on his electronics, according to an affidavit.

A Dayton Children’s Hospital physician determined that 21 images found included children younger than 18, and that 16 images showed children younger than 13, according to court records.

As part of Bryant’s plea, no additional charges would be filed stemming from images found on his devices, officials previously said.