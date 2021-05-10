Dayton police make arrest in deadly hit-and-run pedestrian crash

Police arrested a suspect and found a Ford pickup truck over the weekend involved in a deadly hit-and-run pedestrian crash early Friday, Dayton police announced Monday afternoon.
Christopher Blocker, 53, of Dayton, was struck while crossing North Main Street at Forest Glen Avenue. He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died from his injuries.
#UPDATE The vehicle and suspect in this case were located over the weekend and an arrest was made.— Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) May 10, 2021
Traffic Services Detectives are still asking for anyone with any information on this incident to call 937-333-COPS or #MVCrimeStoppers at 937-222-STOP https://t.co/GJU7UTJKmD
Police on Monday did not identify the suspect nor indicate where they found the pickup truck.
Sgt. Gordon Cairns, traffic services unit supervisor, on Friday said the truck involved was a Ford F-650, believed to be a 2016 model or newer, that would have damage on the driver’s side after striking the pedestrian.
Blocker’s death marked the third deadly hit-skip incident in Dayton in less than two weeks.
“This again is something we’ve constantly said before, if you believe you’re in an accident or if you hit someone just stop, talk to police and don’t make things worse than what they could be,” Cairns said. “Obviously, we can get things worked out better that way.”
Drivers who leave the scene of an accident could face additional charges, including a felony hit and run charge.
The first crash happened April 27 at Oakridge Drive and North Gettysburg Avenue.
A black Jeep Commander traveling east on Oakridge Dive hit a Suzuki motorcycle heading north on North Gettysburg Avenue, according to a crash report.
The motorcyclist, 37-year-old Franklin Jones, of Dayton, was killed in the crash.
Cairns previously said that investigators are interested in speaking to Lonnie Harvson III, 60, in connection to the incident.
The second fatal crash was early morning on May 1 near the intersection of Salem and Manhattan avenues.
The victim was identified as 36-year-old Latoya Erving, of Dayton.
Cairns said that tips from the public have aided Dayton police in previous investigations, especially hit-and-run crashes.
Anyone with information related to any of these incidents can call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS (2677) or CrimeStoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867). Callers to CrimeStoppers can remain anonymous and even receive a reward.