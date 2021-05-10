Dayton police make arrest in deadly hit-and-run pedestrian crash

Blocker’s death marked the third deadly hit-skip incident in Dayton in less than two weeks.

“This again is something we’ve constantly said before, if you believe you’re in an accident or if you hit someone just stop, talk to police and don’t make things worse than what they could be,” Cairns said. “Obviously, we can get things worked out better that way.”

Drivers who leave the scene of an accident could face additional charges, including a felony hit and run charge.

The first crash happened April 27 at Oakridge Drive and North Gettysburg Avenue.

A black Jeep Commander traveling east on Oakridge Dive hit a Suzuki motorcycle heading north on North Gettysburg Avenue, according to a crash report.

The motorcyclist, 37-year-old Franklin Jones, of Dayton, was killed in the crash.

Cairns previously said that investigators are interested in speaking to Lonnie Harvson III, 60, in connection to the incident.

The second fatal crash was early morning on May 1 near the intersection of Salem and Manhattan avenues.

The victim was identified as 36-year-old Latoya Erving, of Dayton.

Cairns said that tips from the public have aided Dayton police in previous investigations, especially hit-and-run crashes.

Anyone with information related to any of these incidents can call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS (2677) or CrimeStoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867). Callers to CrimeStoppers can remain anonymous and even receive a reward.