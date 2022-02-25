BLACK EXCELLENCE: Dorian Hunter on Sheila Lash Rice

Ms. Sheila has always been business savvy as well. She has done work as a residential and commercial real estate agent. She managed the local BMV, where everyone with SR22′s or license suspensions were told “You need to talk with Ms. Sheila.” She even started her own event rental space, called “The L”, where people can host small events within a space that is beautiful and well maintained. More recently, she has been appointed as Clerk of Municipal Court of Clark County and is involved in the historical Robert C. Henry Funeral Home, named after the first black mayor of Springfield. Ms. Sheila deserves her roses while she is still with us and I am very fortunate to witness her amazing work in creating opportunities in Springfield.

Dorian A. Hunter is the VP of Business Development & Marketing for Elliot Insurance Agency and a community advocate.