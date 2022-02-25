BLACK EXCELLENCE: Dorian Hunter on Sheila Lash Rice

For as long as I can remember, Sheila Lash Rice, Clark County Clerk of Courts has gone above and beyond in her efforts to better the Springfield community. My first memory of Ms. Sheila was when I was in elementary school where she served as the board president at the Springfield Academy of Excellence. The culture of S.A.E. was unlike any other school I had attended. It was a school where all students felt loved and cared for. Ms. Sheila was a significant part of building that culture and it played a huge role for south-side kids and their parents.
Ms. Sheila has always been business savvy as well. She has done work as a residential and commercial real estate agent. She managed the local BMV, where everyone with SR22′s or license suspensions were told “You need to talk with Ms. Sheila.” She even started her own event rental space, called “The L”, where people can host small events within a space that is beautiful and well maintained. More recently, she has been appointed as Clerk of Municipal Court of Clark County and is involved in the historical Robert C. Henry Funeral Home, named after the first black mayor of Springfield. Ms. Sheila deserves her roses while she is still with us and I am very fortunate to witness her amazing work in creating opportunities in Springfield.
Dorian A. Hunter is the VP of Business Development & Marketing for Elliot Insurance Agency and a community advocate.
Black Excellence in the Miami Valley
To conclude Black History Month, we reached out for examples of Black excellence in the Miami Valley as told by members of our communities. Hear from contributors tell the stories of these individuals and organizations, past and present, that exemplify some of the best qualities our region has to offer.
