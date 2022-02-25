BLACK EXCELLENCE: Ryan C. Ivory on Commissioner Dean Lovelace

I never remember seeing Commissioner Lovelace not in a suit, even during the times when he assisted our Girl Scout troop in various activities. Yes, even selling Girl Scout cookies. His daughter Laeina Lovelace Musa and I were in the same troop led by my mother, Tonya R. Ivory.

Commissioner Lovelace is Black history and Black excellence combined. Those of us who had the opportunity to be in his presence, graced by his teaching, and a recipient of the support he always lent are left with a responsibility to be as excellent as he was and a change agent for the people we serve. He left a rich legacy and presence throughout our city.