BLACK EXCELLENCE: Juanita-Michelle on Audrey Norman-Turner

Mrs. Turner created opportunities for students. I recall her requesting that I speak at a convocation on the West Campus. I was taken aback; no one ever asked me to address a crowd before. I asked her, “do you think I can do that?”

“Juanit-O,” she said. “You can do whatever you want to do.” And I believed her.

I often think of her when I think of something that would be great for our Dayton community. I think of her when I am in the class room. I want my students to be empowered as she empowered me. I want new entrepreneurs to believe in their dreams, because she was willing to listen to my dreams and encourage me.

Juanita-Michelle is a mathematics professor at Clark State College; owner of Third Perk Coffeehouses.