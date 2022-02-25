BLACK EXCELLENCE: Marsha Bonhart on Jessie Gooding

It was during his teen years in Louisiana when he personally felt the pang of bigotry. Often maligned by white men in his hometown, he knew any form of retaliation would cost him his life, so he left to join the Army Air Corps, the precursor to the Air Force, arriving in Dayton after his honorable discharge in 1947. “Dayton wasn’t much better, racially, but I was looking to live in a place that I thought could give me an opportunity,” he said.

In Dayton, he quickly recognized that if you were Black, the hiring at downtown stores was nil and Black shoppers couldn’t use bathrooms in downtown stores or eat at downtown lunch counters. Those social insults lit a fire in his spirit. “I knew I couldn’t make a change unless I helped others make a change. I was determined to fight back.”