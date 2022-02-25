BLACK EXCELLENCE: Felicia Chappelle on the H.U.M.A.N. Project

The social interactions, food, music and spirits eased the discomfort we all feel. Our constricted hearts scream, “This damn race thing again!” Both these men departed this Earth long ago, but there is a strong H.U.M.A.N Project presence active on Facebook. Mostly white folks show up, to let go of shame and embrace a willingness to flop. We won’t always get it right, but we have to be able to have the conversation. It’s music to my ears. H.U.M.A.N birthed a group called The People’s Institute for Survival and Beyond and, if you’re lucky, you might see their Undoing Racism Workshop pop up somewhere in the Miami Valley. If you do, grab the chance. It is solid gold!

Felicia Chappelle is an actress and producer based in Yellow Springs. You can listen to her audio drama, “Faces on the Train” on womenworkwonders.com.