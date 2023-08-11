COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS: What issues are facing students, teachers this school year?

Over the past several months, we’ve reported on frustrations from school staff not receiving enough support, ways local educational institutions are dealing with mental health concerns stemming from the pandemic, transportation issues and more.

At noon on Wednesday, Aug. 23, the Dayton Daily News will host a Community Conversation about issues facing students, teachers and parents as the new school year begins. Join us for a discussion of these issues with a panel of experts from around the region.

You can watch the Community Conversation live on the Dayton Daily News Facebook page.

What questions and concerns do you have going into the new school year? Send them to nick.hrkman@coxinc.com or ask them during the livestream.

