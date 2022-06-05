VOICES: Letter from Kettering Mayor Lehner and City Council regarding HB 99

Before we resort to arming our teachers, should we not, at the very least, live up to the promise of universal background checks and civil protection orders to keep weapons out of the hands of the mentally ill? Teachers are human and carry the same, if not more, stress than most. Teaching our precious children goes hand in hand with nurturing them, loving them and worrying about them as if they were their own. And now, they are being saddled with providing unimaginable safeguards to protect their students from harm. The promise to “do something” is somehow literally falling into the hands of our educators. Do we really think minimally-prepared teachers would be even remotely prepared to deal with a mentally ill person with an assault rifle?

During the 2021/2022 school year, a 9-year-old student brought a gun to school in our city. We are grateful every day that it was discovered without a disastrous ending; but, it showed us that our city is not immune to incidents like these. While we appreciate that each school board can make their own decisions, it is time to enforce proven universal gun reform measures that extend beyond our school buildings.