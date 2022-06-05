VOICES: Why cede more power to a state that does not protect us?

When systems fail, people demand order. In this case, there are calls for protection that are both predictable and understandable. The state takes freedom in exchange for security. This is part of Rousseau’s Social Contract that we implicitly sign as members of a modern society. I would only like to remind you all of our shared history. Two years ago, I watched protests where we told the police that we did not trust them and we did not think they could keep us safe. I watched us passionately declare that we can protect ourselves and that we will trust ourselves. I watched us, as an outside observer, skeptical but curious.

We are now calling for police to do what we said they were unable and unwilling to do. We are now screaming not at the state, but at our fellow citizens, claiming we have all failed ourselves and we are collectively at fault.