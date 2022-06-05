VOICES: Military-style weapons need to be banned

There are too many guns in our society. No other modern, purportedly democratic nation owns as many guns. Republicans will bow and scrape to the God of guns and issue messages of condolences and talk about how the shooters are crazy people, but it is time to call out those who oppose gun safety. That is where the insanity lies. Military-style weapons need to be banned or we will continue to have mass shootings. Republicans went to Houston after Uvalde to attend a sick comedy known as the NRA, showing their contempt for the deaths at Uvalde. Showing their contempt for sanity.

Children die because of a moral and cultural sickness that has firmly imbedded itself in the heart of Americans. An AR-15 is a military-style weapon designed to kill and wound people in horrible ways. In 1974, the Diplomatic Conference on the Reaffirmation and Development of International Humanitarian Law Applicable to Armed Conflicts discussed banning the ammunition used by the M-16 because of the horrible damage it does to the human body. Close your eyes and take just one moment and think about the horror these children experienced just before their deaths. Think about that .223 round hitting their tiny bodies, the fragments shattering internal organs, causing massive bleeding, and the unthinkable pain that comes with those kinds of wounds.