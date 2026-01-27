Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart to join forces at Schuster Center

“Because this wasn’t going to be a traditional stand-up night, we felt a late-light talk show format would be a really cool framework,” said WYSO General Manager Luke Dennis. “There will be a couch, a desk and potted plants with Jon Stewart as the host for the evening. It gives us flexibility to have musical guests as well. Dave and Jon have been friends since their early days at Comedy Central. Who better to talk about the role of independent journalism — independent media — and its ability to speak truth to power?”

In a news release WYSO noted Chappelle, a Yellow Springs resident and winner of six Grammy Awards as well as the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, famously walked away from a $50 million television contract rather than compromise his creative vision.

From 1999 to 2015, Stewart, also a recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, was the mastermind behind “The Daily Show,” Comedy Central’s late-night satirical hit. His return to the show in 2024 marked “his continued commitment to media literacy and democratic discourse,” according to organizers.

Dennis is particularly proud to have Chappelle and Stewart stand in solidarity with WYSO at a pivotal inflection point for media outlets across the country.

“In a moment when you see ABC, CBS and CNN capitulating to the pressures of the Trump administration, WYSO will never do that,” he said. “People like Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart have also never capitulated. Dave walks away from deals that might constrain his ability to speak freely or speak truth to power. Independent media is part of the solution right now. This is WYSO’s moment to shine.”

Proceeds from the event directly support WYSO’s mission of independent journalism, youth media training, community storytelling and preservation.

The event also serves as celebration to launch WYSO’s historic relocation to the Union Schoolhouse in Yellow Springs.

WYSO RADIO GUIDE PRESENTS: THE RELOCATION CELEBRATION

● Feb. 13 – “WYSO After Dark: An Evening with Dave Chappelle & Jon Stewart”

● March 20 – “WYSO After Dark: Live Concert” with special guests to be announced

● April 6-17 – WYSO Relocation Celebration

Flip the Switch and Union Schoolhouse ribbon-cutting ceremonies

In-studio performances with national, regional, and local artists

Podcast Alley with live tapings by nationally recognized hosts

Studio tours and community celebrations

● April 18 – WYSO Open House at Union Schoolhouse

“We’re strong and steady,” Dennis said regarding WYSO’s trajectory in light of cuts in federal funding. “We’re not laying off any people. We have changed our model and we’re going to be okay, and the building creates the best possible set of opportunities for WYSO.”

“WYSO After Dark: An Evening with Dave Chappelle & Jon Stewart” will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 30 exclusively in person at the Schuster Center Box Office or online at daytonlive.org. Tickets will not be available by phone until 2 p.m. (if available). Prices range from $59 to $754. Additional fees will apply to online ticket orders as well.

The VIP experience includes post-show meet-and-greet reception and priority seating. There are also VIP Prime Tickets (which includes premium seats, event swag, presale notifications for select shows at Dave Chappelle’s Y.S. Firehouse, WYSO grand opening, and WYSO signature events throughout the year) and standard VIP Tickets (seats in rows 4-6, event swag, presale notifications for select shows at Dave Chappelle’s Y.S. Firehouse, WYSO grand opening, and WYSO signature events throughout the year).

When buying tickets online, patrons will be placed in a virtual purchase queue. Those on the website prior to 10 a.m. will be held in a virtual waiting room and then randomly placed into the virtual purchase queue at 10 a.m. Those arriving at the website after 10 a.m. will be assigned the next available space in the queue after those in the waiting room have been placed in the queue.

Once patrons have secured tickets in their shopping cart, they will have 10 minutes to complete their transaction. There is an eight-ticket max per household. This show is expected to sell out quickly.

This event will also be a phone-free experience. Upon arrival at the venue, all phones, smart watches and accessories will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event.

“WYSO After Dark” is presented by CareSource with additional support from Faruki PLL.