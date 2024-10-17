Gem City Living | MetroParks hosts family-friendly fall celebration🍁

“This event celebrates the changing of the seasons in a not-so-spooky way and encourages folks to continue to visit MetroParks all year, as we know our parks support the public’s physical, emotional and mental health,” said MetroParks Education Coordinator Betty Hoevel, in a press statement.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Activities are expected to include live music, a magician, storytelling, face painting, crafts, nature knowledge (including learning about owls, spiders and leaf color changes), a prairie walk, leaf jumping, an owl scavenger hunt, pumpkin ring toss, pumpkin bean bag toss, and much more.

This week’s newsletter also spotlights the local premiere of an incredibly timely play, a popular pumpkin glow and haunted cave, and a crowd-pleasing look at television history.

Let us know what you think. If you have thoughts, feedback or news tips, please email me at Russell.Florence@coxinc.com.

***

😊Around Town: 10 things to do this weekend in the Dayton region

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Dayton Ballet’s season opening production of “Coppélia,” a lovely, enchanting work choreographed by Robert Curran, the Human Race Theatre Company’s terrifically acted “Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson, Apt. 2B,” the Gem City Horror Film Fest, and a Michael Bublé tribute concert are among our top events of the weekend.

🎭Theater: “What the Constitution Means to Me”

Credit: Russell Florence Credit: Russell Florence

Abortion and democracy are on the ballot and equally important in Heidi Schreck’s autobiographical 2019 Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-nominated dramatic comedy “What the Constitution Means to Me.” Female-driven Magnolia Theatre Company will present the play Oct. 17-20 at the PNC Arts Annex.

Starring Magnolia founder Gina Handy Minyard as Heidi, the breezy, humorous, relevant, and thought-provoking work offers a deep dive into various amendments, particularly the 14th Amendment that fueled the civil rights movement, and women’s rights, specifically Schreck’s family history of abuse and clinical depression in addition to her pregnancy at age 21 and her decision to have an abortion. Read more about the production.

🧒Around Town: Children’s spa and craft party bus service launches in Dayton region

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Have you ever thought about new ways to make your child’s birthday party extra glam? If so, check out InstaGlam Parties, a new children’s spa and craft party bus service in Dayton on a mission to create memorable birthday experiences. Read more about this new business complete with a 36-foot pink bus.

🎵Music: A rock ‘n’ roll memorial show honoring a rock ‘n’ roll life

A rock ‘n’ roll memorial for Dale Linke, a musician and music historian, will take place Oct. 20 at the Brightside. Grammy-nominated Paul Peter Jova aka Frankie Camaro, the Guilty Pleasures, Blank Schatz and Sweaty Pat and the Johnnys are set to perform. Read more about the memorial.

🎃Around Town: Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Bring on the pumpkins! The annual Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow will be celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. The event takes place Oct. 28-29 on Stoddard Avenue’s Grafton Hill behind the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. Read more about this year’s event.

🎬Movie of the Week: “Saturday Night”

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Academy Award-nominated director Jason Reitman (”Juno”) delivers the goods with his latest film “Saturday Night,” a wonderfully nostalgic, fast-paced depiction of the 90-minute behind-the-scenes dysfunction that went into the October 1975 debut of NBC’s long-running sketch comedy series.

Reitman’s superb cast of familiar faces and newcomers includes Dylan Baker as Dan Aykroyd, Cory Michael Smith as Chevy Chase, Matt Wood as John Belushi, Ella Hunt as Gilda Radner, Lamorne Morris as Garrett Morris, Nicholas Braun as Andy Kaufman (gotta love the “Mighty Mouse” theme song!) and Jim Henson, and a scene-stealing J.K. Simmons as a very intimidating and risqué Milton Berle. “Saturday Night” continues at The Neon. Visit neonmovies.com for more information.

🖼️Around Town: Local artist to teach collage making at Dayton Woman’s Club

Credit: Lisa Powell Credit: Lisa Powell

The Dayton Woman’s Club will collaborate with local artist and professor Marsha Pippenger for a color and collage workshop Oct. 18. Pippenger’s work has been featured in exhibitions across Ohio in venues such as the Cincinnati Art Club and the Dayton Art Institute. This workshop is open to artists of all skill levels. Read more about the workshop.

🎵Music: Folk trio the Tillers returns to Dayton with distinctive sound

Cincinnati folk and string band the Tillers, offering an infusion of bluegrass and jazz, will take the stage Oct. 18 at Yellow Cab Tavern. Special guest Eleanor Dakota, vocalist from Columbus jazz band crabswithoutlegs, is also set to perform. Read more about the concert.

🎃Around Town: Lewisburg Haunted Cave to offer a “Lights On” Flashlight Tour

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

On Oct. 19 you can enjoy the haunted scenes, animatronics and mazes within the Lewisburg Haunted Cave without the fear factor. A special “Lights On” Flashlight Tour offers a gentler experience particularly designed with families, children, and anyone with health conditions in mind.

“This tour is perfect for anyone who’s curious about the Haunted Cave but isn’t quite ready for the full fright,” said owner Jarred Huist, in a press statement. “It’s all the fun of exploring the cave without the jump scares and chainsaws!” Read more about spooky season at the Haunted Cave.

🚗Worth the Drive: Everything to know about Cincinnati’s giant, 4-day BLINK festival

Credit: Rooted Media House Credit: Rooted Media House

The dazzling walk-through festival of lights, art and projection-mapping displays known as BLINK returns this weekend to occupy more than 30 city blocks throughout downtown Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. There will interactive light installations and digital art from more than 80 global and local artists. Read more about this year’s festivities.

⭐Community Spotlight: Dr. Bob Brandt Jr.

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

Dr. Bob Brandt Jr. of Oakwood, who diagnosed his first AIDS patient in 1983, has spent his career offering primary and HIV-related care to thousands of patients over the years, while also becoming certified in addiction medicine and credentialed as an HIV subspecialist. Read more about his inspiring story.

📷Photos: Fairborn Halloween Festival, Ohio Sauerkraut Festival, and Fall Farm Fest

Credit: Marshall Gorby Credit: Marshall Gorby

The 13th annual Fairborn Halloween Festival in downtown Fairborn Oct. 11-13.

The 54th annual Ohio Sauerkraut Festival took place in downtown Waynesville Oct. 12-13.

The 15th annual Fall Farm Fest was hosted at Lost Creek Reserve in Troy Oct. 12-13.

🎃ICYMI: Front Street Halloween Market

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Dayton artist collective Front Street will celebrate Halloween by hosting a free market Oct. 20 featuring a variety of craft, food, art vendors, and children’s activities. Read more about the market.

TELL US

Thanks for taking the time to read this newsletter. I encourage you to keep in touch. Share story tips or feedback about this newsletter by emailing me at Russell.Florence@coxinc.com.