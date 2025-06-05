3 shootings reported on same Dayton street in less than a week

Here’s what we know about the cases.

May 31

On Saturday, a woman was shot in the first block of Bragg Place around 5:15 p.m.

Dayton police responded and found a 28-year-old woman shot in the stomach, said Sgt. Roberta Bailey.

Anthony Ray McGlothan Jr., 45, was charged with two counts of felonious assault and one count each of domestic violence and having weapons while under disability in Dayton Municipal Court.

McGlothan has a child with the woman, according to police.

He reportedly called her multiple times and repeatedly showed up at Bragg Place that day.

When the woman came outside, McGlothan shot her with a handgun, according to court records.

She was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

June 2

Around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, police responded to Bragg Place for a report of a person shot.

Officers found a 38-year-old man who was shot in the lower leg, said Sgt. Andrew Zecchini.

“The victim was exchanging gunfire with another party when he was struck,” he said. “The victim was not cooperative in providing information about the incident.”

The man was taken to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

June 5

Early Thursday morning a shooting was reported in the first block of Bragg Place.

Around 3:26 a.m., a 911 caller said a person was shot outside and was on the ground, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

The caller couldn’t identify the shooter, but said they thought the suspect left in a car.

When police arrived, they found a 32-year-old woman who had been shot twice, Zecchini said.

She was transported to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition.