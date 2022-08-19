5 big grocery store moves around the Dayton area in recent weeks

Dorothy Lane Market recently purchased the former PNC Bank building at 2720 Far Hills Ave. in Oakwood, a real estate broker confirmed.

The grocery bought the former bank branch for $1.1 million, said Robert Zavakos, senior vice president for commercial real estate firm NAI Global. He declined to comment beyond confirming the sale. Zavakos represented PNC in the sale.

The building is adjacent to the Dorothy Lane Market store at 2710 Far Hills.

Kroger stores on fast-growing pre-approval list for sports gambling kiosks

Combined Shape Caption Matthew L. Adair plays a KENO game on Thursday Aug. 18, 2022 at Romer's Bar & Grill in Bellbrook. Starting in January, Ohioans will be able to place sports bets at kiosks similar to this one, at state-approved locations. Romer's is among 86 pre-approved sites in the Dayton area. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF Combined Shape Caption Matthew L. Adair plays a KENO game on Thursday Aug. 18, 2022 at Romer's Bar & Grill in Bellbrook. Starting in January, Ohioans will be able to place sports bets at kiosks similar to this one, at state-approved locations. Romer's is among 86 pre-approved sites in the Dayton area. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Multiple area Kroger stores have been pre-approved by the Ohio Lottery to host gambling kiosks for the grocery chain’s customers to place wagers next year when legal sports gambling begins in Ohio.

An updated list shows about 85 local establishments have now received pre-approval to host sports gambling kiosks. The majority are bars and restaurants, but there are also bowling alleys, and now a grocer.

The approval from the Ohio Lottery Commission is the first step local businesses have to go through to get sports betting in their establishments. They also will need to get approval for a “Type-C” license from the Ohio Casino Control Commission, which will use the lottery’s recommendation to determine whether to allow the business to partner with a larger sports betting company to install kiosks there.

Dot’s Market announces opening date for Centerville store

Combined Shape Caption Dot's Market plans to expand to the Cross Pointe Shopping Center in Centerville. Dot’s new store will be located at 101 E. Alex Bell Road, Suite 176, where the former Earth Fare grocery chain was located. JIM NOELKER/STAFF Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker Combined Shape Caption Dot's Market plans to expand to the Cross Pointe Shopping Center in Centerville. Dot’s new store will be located at 101 E. Alex Bell Road, Suite 176, where the former Earth Fare grocery chain was located. JIM NOELKER/STAFF Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

Dot’s Market, a locally owned and independently operated grocery store, announced via Facebook the opening date of its third store.

“Dot’s Market at Cross Pointe will be open on March 1st, 2023,” noted the Facebook post. “We are excited to open our third store located at Cross Pointe Center in Centerville. We will begin hiring at the first of the year.”

Nick Moshos, owner of Dot’s Market, previously told Dayton.com his goal is to grow and expand the grocery store brand.

Kroger to celebrate $2M renovation for Centerville store

Combined Shape Caption Kroger is set to celebrate renovations made to its location Kroger Marketplace at 1095 South Main St., Centerville with a grand re-opening ceremony Friday, July 29, 2022. STAFF FILE PHOTO Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker Combined Shape Caption Kroger is set to celebrate renovations made to its location Kroger Marketplace at 1095 South Main St., Centerville with a grand re-opening ceremony Friday, July 29, 2022. STAFF FILE PHOTO Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

Kroger is scheduled to celebrate renovations made to its location at 1095 South Main St., Centerville.

The remodel is a $2 million investment that includes updated décor and refreshed produce, meat and seafood departments, with additional fresh product offerings.

The retail giant is refreshing the store, which opened in 2011, because it wants to provide value to its customers, according to Kroger spokeswoman Jenifer Moore.

“We always listen to customer feedback, what they want in their store, what products they want, because that’s important to us to make sure that we are providing a great shopping experience,” Moore told this news outlet Wednesday. “Part of this remodel was to widen the opportunity to provide new amenities for the customers and also to bring them new products.”

A look inside Tony & Pete’s Groceries and Coldcuts now open in downtown Dayton

Combined Shape Caption Justin Simmons and Kathleen Roll, a husband and wife team, opened Tony & Pete’s Groceries and Coldcuts at 129 E. Third Street. Combined Shape Caption Justin Simmons and Kathleen Roll, a husband and wife team, opened Tony & Pete’s Groceries and Coldcuts at 129 E. Third Street.

Dayton’s newest neighborhood market and old-school sandwich shop is now open in the Fire Blocks District.

Justin Simmons and Kathleen Roll, a husband and wife team, opened Tony & Pete’s Groceries and Coldcuts at 129 E. Third Street.

Tony & Pete’s has a small, curated selection of staple grocery items including fresh produce, milk, eggs, beer and wine.

The 2,100 square-foot business also has multiple old-school sandwich counters. The couple said the menu includes mostly cold-cut sandwiches, a few warm sandwiches, salads and sides.

