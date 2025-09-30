5 food items to try at Sheetz, which has another new location in Dayton

Breaking: Xenia school board to vote on firing teachers over social media comments on Charlie Kirk

Customers can get free self-serve coffee and soda on Wednesday, Oct. 1.
The Big Mozz is one of several fan favorite meal items at Sheetz (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO).

Credit: Contributed Photo

1 hour ago
Sheetz has opened an 11th location in the Dayton region.

The convenience store chain with a gas station and restaurant is located at 4840 Needmore Road. This is Sheetz’s second location within the city of Dayton.

Here is a list of five food items to try:

  • The Big Mozz
  • Mac N’ Cheese Bitez
  • Italian Sub
  • Crispy Chicken Shnack Wrapz
  • California Cobb Salad
Sheetz will celebrate the opening of the Dayton store starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 1. A ribbon cutting will be at 10:45 a.m.

Customers can get free self-serve coffee and soda for the entire day, along with a chance to win prizes.

In honor of the grand opening, Sheetz will donate $2,500 to The FoodBank, Inc. Customers who donate a non-perishable food item to the nonprofit between 9 and 11 a.m. will receive a Sheetz branded thermal bag, while supplies last.

Sheetz is also making a $2,500 donation to the Special Olympics of Ohio.

The convenience store chain operates more than 800 stores throughout Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland. All locations are open 24/7, 365 days a year.

