5 things to know about the coronavirus: Ohio sees new case record Friday, Miami County sees huge increase

Today is Sunday, October 11 and here are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic.
DeWine pleads Ohioans to wear masks after Ohio hits a new case record on Friday
As Ohio set a record high for COVID-19 cases reported in a day on Friday, Gov. Mike DeWine pleaded with Ohioans during an impromptu visit to Dayton to wear face masks and avoid large gatherings lest their actions affect the ability of businesses and schools to stay open.
The Ohio Department of Health reported 1,840 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. The previous record was 1,733 cases reported on July 30.
Over 1,300 new cases of coronavirus were reported yesterday
There have been 167,458 cases of coronavirus and 4,997 deaths reported as of Saturday, October 10, the Ohio Department of Health reported. A total of 1,356 new cases and three new deaths were reported today.
54 people were hospitalized today, bringing the total number of hospitalizations up to 16,355. A total of 12 people were admitted to an intensive care unit, bringing the total to 3,425 ICU admissions. A total of 157,764 cases and 4,689 deaths have been confirmed by the state.
Miami County saw a spike in cases
“We’re seeing a huge increase in the number of cases,” Health Commissioner Dennis Propes of Miami County Public Health said Friday afternoon.
Since Sept. 25, there have been 288 new cases, 27 new hospitalizations and five new deaths reported in the county. Also, the weekly positive case number has gone from an average of 10 to 12 a week to a little over 30 a week now.
Indoor visitations at nursing homes may resume next week
Face masks, visitation logs and coronavirus screenings are all part of an amended health order allowing nursing home and assisted living centers to resume indoor visitations starting Monday.
Ohio Department of Health Interim Director Lance Himes signed off on the order Thursday, which lays out the guidelines for facilities if they decide to begin indoor visits again.
The Warped Wing Brewing Company is closed temporarily after an employee tests positive
The employee who tested positive worked in the taproom last on Thursday until noon when they were alerted that they were potentially exposed to the virus and “were immediately sent to get a test,” according to the post. The post said the business was made aware of the positive test result Friday morning.
All of the downtown Warped Wing employees are being tested and the taproom will remain closed until further notice “as we need time to deeply sanitize the brewery as well as time for our team to receive their test results,” the post said.