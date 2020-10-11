5 things to know about the coronavirus: Ohio sees new case record Friday, Miami County sees huge increase

Miami County saw a spike in cases

“We’re seeing a huge increase in the number of cases,” Health Commissioner Dennis Propes of Miami County Public Health said Friday afternoon.

Since Sept. 25, there have been 288 new cases, 27 new hospitalizations and five new deaths reported in the county. Also, the weekly positive case number has gone from an average of 10 to 12 a week to a little over 30 a week now.

Indoor visitations at nursing homes may resume next week

Face masks, visitation logs and coronavirus screenings are all part of an amended health order allowing nursing home and assisted living centers to resume indoor visitations starting Monday.

Ohio Department of Health Interim Director Lance Himes signed off on the order Thursday, which lays out the guidelines for facilities if they decide to begin indoor visits again.

The Warped Wing Brewing Company is closed temporarily after an employee tests positive

The employee who tested positive worked in the taproom last on Thursday until noon when they were alerted that they were potentially exposed to the virus and “were immediately sent to get a test,” according to the post. The post said the business was made aware of the positive test result Friday morning.

All of the downtown Warped Wing employees are being tested and the taproom will remain closed until further notice “as we need time to deeply sanitize the brewery as well as time for our team to receive their test results,” the post said.