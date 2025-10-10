51 inflatables, 8 skeleton scenes adorn Centerville home’s property in celebration of Halloween

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

“Halloween is my favorite holiday,” Manley said. “When we moved to our house it was a joke. We were at Lowe’s and we bought one inflatable witch tree and put it in our yard because our side yard is so big. It was just funny looking and then it turned into what it is.”

The couple starts decorating on Labor Day weekend with the goal of having everything done by the middle of September.

This year, it took them 49 hours, 21 minutes and 11 seconds to set everything up.

“Every year it grows and grows,” Manley said. “I’ve actually had to buy a shed... to put our Halloween in.”

New skeleton scenes this year include “The Karate Kid” and “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.”

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Manley and Smith have updated the frat house and construction scene. They’ve also added seven new inflatables.

Manley’s favorite inflatable is the 20-foot Lucifer ghost with its disciples surrounding it.

For those that visit, don’t forget to look for “Where’s Waldo?”

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

“We sit out in the yard and have bonfires and watch the people drive by with their kids. The kids will yell at us that they love our yard and Happy Halloween and that just makes us smile and laugh and we wave to them,” Manley said. “It’s just bringing happiness to the community.”

The inflatables and skeleton scenes are up 24/7 until Nov. 1.

She encourages people to stop by during the day and at night because the decorations look different.

They do track the wind speed. If it’s over 10 mph, they have to take the 20-foot inflatables down to prevent rips and tears.

“It’s a constant battle with the elements, but it’s worth it,” Manley said.