8 OVI arrests, 35% fewer crashes in Dayton over Thanksgiving weekend

In all there were 43 crashes, but none was fatal, during an enforcement period from Nov. 24 through Nov. 27.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Dayton Police Department and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office joined forces to focus on major routes such as Interstate 75, U.S. 25 and state Route 48 and connecting streets, selecting locations and times based on crash data, according to a release from the patrol’s Dayton Post.