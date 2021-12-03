dayton-daily-news logo
8 OVI arrests, 35% fewer crashes in Dayton over Thanksgiving weekend

Local News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
19 minutes ago

Law enforcement made eight OVI arrests and reported nearly 35% fewer crashes in and around Dayton over the Thanksgiving weekend compared to last year.

In all there were 43 crashes, but none was fatal, during an enforcement period from Nov. 24 through Nov. 27.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Dayton Police Department and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office joined forces to focus on major routes such as Interstate 75, U.S. 25 and state Route 48 and connecting streets, selecting locations and times based on crash data, according to a release from the patrol’s Dayton Post.

Joint results show that law enforcement made eight arrests for OVI and one felony arrest and issued 63 speed citations; 18 driving under suspension or no operator’s license citations; 12 seat belt citations; and 22 warnings in 122 stops.

There were 43 crashes, with one reporting a serious injury, four reporting a minor injury, six reporting a possible injury and 32 involving property damage.

Last year during the same reporting period there were 66 crashes, with one reporting a serious injury, eight reporting a minor injury, seven reporting a possible injury and 50 involving property damage.

