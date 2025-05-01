Accelevation unveils massive new facility, sets sights on an even larger expansion next year

“Over the last 60 days, we’ve realized, as we’re moving into the new facility, that based on what our current demands are and what we see coming down the pipeline, that we needed to look at securing additional space,” Accelevation CEO Michael Rubiera told this news outlet Tuesday.

What is coming down the pipeline, Rubiera said, is “the probability that our sales this year could double again.”

Accelevation was founded in 2018 by Rubiera and his wife, Shawn.

The company is “a vertically integrated manufacturer that designs the inside of data centers,” he said.

“We manufacture a lot of the key components that go into the interior of a data center, infrastructure products, and then we do the installation of all these solutions across North America,” Rubiera said.

Accelevation started 2025 with approximately 300 employees and added 100 new employees during the first quarter. It was on track to add another 100 in April, bringing its employee count to approximately 500, he said.

Total investment for the new facility, which Accelevation is leasing, is $50 million, with $35 million for development and $15 million for product lines and machinery, Rubiera said.

The company’s second, larger facility is expected to come online in about a year, he said.

By then, the company is expected to have doubled its workforce to 1,000 employees, Rubiera said.

“When we started Accelevation, our goal was to create high-quality manufacturing jobs here in the U.S. and here in Ohio, and so that is still what we’re most proud about and still most focused on doing,” he said.

Accelevation’s revenue for 2024 was $200 million and could grow to twice or three times that amount over the next 12 months, he said.

Earlier this year, the company consolidated its operations in Centerville and Springboro into the new First Flight Commerce Center facility. The company has at 519 Byers Road in Miamisburg and its headquarters at 9555 North Springboro Pike in Miami Twp.

The company works with some of the largest hyperscale companies in the world, including Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and Oracle.

Accelevation also is involved in the Stargate project, a private joint venture that intends to invest $500 billion over the next four years building new AI infrastructure for OpenAI in the United States.

The initial investment for the venture is $100 billion, and the buildout is underway starting in Texas, Rubiera said.

“Essentially, Stargate aims to build a network of data centers across the U.S. to fuel the next generation of AI,” he said.