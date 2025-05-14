Additional panelists announced for NATO public forum

“Dayton 30 years later: Challenges today to further EU & Transatlantic integration” will be held from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. on Friday, May 23.

The panel will be moderated by Kay Bailey Hutchison, former U.S. Ambassador to NATO and U.S. Senator.

Panelists include:

Elmedin Konakovic, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina

Dr. Gordan Grlić Radman, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia

Hans Christian Schmidt, High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina

“Next Steps After Dayton? Getting to Constitutional Reform in BiH” will be held from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, May 24.

The panel will be moderated by Dr. Azeem Ibrahim OBE, Senior Director of New Lines Institute and is sponsored by New Lines Institute.

Panelists include:

Mr. Michael Murphy, Former U.S. Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina

Mr. Ensar Eminovic, Minister Counselor/Deputy Chief of Mission to the Bosnia and Herzegovina Embassy in Washington DC

Dr. Miomir Zuzul, Senior International Policy Advisor at Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP and former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Croatia

Dr. Jasmin Mujanovic, Senior Non-Resident Fellow at New Lines Institute Western Balkans Center and Editor in Chief of Western Balkans Observatory

Last week’s announcement said that local, national, and international journalists will take the stage from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. on May 23 for “Journalists’ Stories: Telling the Truth During and After the Conflict.”

The panel, sponsored by the National Endowment for Democracy, will be moderated by Damon Wilson, President of NED.

Panelists include:

Mary McCarty, Correspondent for the Dayton Daily News

Velma Saric, Founder and President of the Post-Conflict Research Center

Denis Dzidic, Executive Director of Balkan Investigative Reporting Network (BIRN) Bosnia and Herzegovina

Leila Bicakcic, Director of the Center for Investigative Reporting Bosnia and Herzegovina

McCarty, a longtime reporter for the Dayton Daily News, was among the more than 300 journalists from around the world who reported on the Dayton Peace Accords.

Tickets and will be required to attend each panel and only valid for the panel listed on the ticket, according to the release. Tickets are free of charge. Tickets are available at tickets.udayton.edu.

