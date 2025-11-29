Beavercreek defense contractor buys its building for $2.1M

A Greene County auditor's office photo of 4020 Executive Drive, Beavercreek.

A Greene County auditor's office photo of 4020 Executive Drive, Beavercreek.
A Beavercreek defense contractor recently acquired its Executive Drive building in Beavercreek for just over $2 million, according to Greene County property records.

Huntsville, Ala.-based CFD Research is listed as the buyer of the 4020 Executive building from SSIF Apple Valley LLC and Shea Apple Valley LLC, records show.

The limited liability companies first purchased the Beavercreek property in April 2015.

The price in the recent sale was listed at $2.1 million.

CFD Research's offices at 4020 Executive Drive in Beavercreek. Company image.

CFD Research announced the opening of the 10,000-square-foot building as its “Midwest Research & Development and Operations Center” in April 2024.

In August, the company welcomed Darrell Phillipson as vice president of its Ohio operations.

Before joining CFD, Phillipson served as an enlisted airman and went on to hold a number of leadership roles, including director of the Materials and Manufacturing Directorate at the Air Force Research Laboratory, which is based at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

There, he managed a budget of more than $230 million budget and led a team of over 1,100 employees.

Recent Greene County property records also reflect the acquisition of the Fairfield Mall Macy’s store. Records put that purchase price at $4 million.

The Dayton Daily News reported in October that Dillard’s would be taking over the former Macy’s location, which closed in March.

Dillard’s is slated to open March 19.

