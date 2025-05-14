Belle of Dayton Distillery wins double gold medal for bourbon, now expanding distribution

Credit: Contributed Photo Credit: Contributed Photo

Detrick Single Barrel Bourbon scored a 96/100 rating.

“This recognition underscores the distillery’s commitment to craftsmanship and innovation in the spirits industry,” a press release from the distillery stated. “Winning a double gold medal signifies unanimous excellent approval from the esteemed judging panel...”

Detrick Single Barrel Bourbon is a rare five-grain mash bill of corn, oats, rye, wheat and malted barley. It’s distilled with naturally filtered water from the Great Miami Buried Valley Aquifer.

Each batch is aged in hand-toasted, 53-gallon white oak casks to ensure a unique and full-bodied flavor profile.

“The bourbon is bottled at full proof, non-chill filtered, and drawn from a single barrel, offering a distinctive sipping experience,” the release said.

In response to growing demand, the distillery is expanding its distribution of Detrick Single Barrel Bourbon.

The bourbon is now available exclusively through the Van Buren Room at the distillery, OHLQ partners and select online retailers.

In the future, the distillery plans to release additional batches of Detrick Single Barrel Bourbon. Each one will offer unique flavor profiles and aging characteristics. The next release is scheduled for this summer.

MORE DETAILS

Belle of Dayton Distillery, founded in 2014, is a family-owned craft distillery. It’s located at 122 Van Buren St. in Dayton’s Oregon District.

The distillery is known for producing small-batch, artisanal spirits using locally sourced ingredients and traditional distillation methods.

For more information, visit belleofdayton.com or the distillery’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@belleofdayton).