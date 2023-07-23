Best of Dayton: Check out the finalists before voting starts on Monday

We’ve chosen the finalists in the Best of Dayton contest. Now, get ready to start voting on Monday.

After we received tens of thousands of nominations, we chose the audience favorites in our 153 categories.

Click here and scroll to the contest tool to check out the finalists ahead of voting starting tomorrow.

Here’s what else you should know about the contest:

Timeline

» Voting: July 24-Aug. 11

» Winners announced: Friday, Sept. 15

» Special section published in the Dayton Daily News: Sunday, Sept. 17

Categories

We have 153 contests this year in nine categories: Around Town, Auto, Beauty & Wellness, Food, Dining & Drinking, Health & Medical, Home Improvement, Professional Services, Recreation and Retail.

There are many new categories this year, so be sure to explore all of your options on the ballot.

How to get winners first

» Dayton Daily News Midday Break

» Dayton.com First to Know

How to promote yourself or your business

We’ve put together a website that people and businesses can use for information and tips about how to promote themselves in the contest.

Click here to visit that website, which includes:

» Downloadable logos and graphics

» Suggested language for social media posts

» A form to contact us for more information

Last year’s winners

