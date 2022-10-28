Best of Dayton 2022 winners: Home Improvement

We have our Best of Dayton winners for 2022.
Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News annually host the voting for Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 179 contests and hundreds of thousands of votes.
Here are the winners and placers in the Home Improvement category:
Winners
|Contest
|Winner
|Best Bathroom Remodeler
|ImproveIt Home Remodeling
|Best Building Contractor
|JEM Designs
|Best Carpet Cleaner
|Stanley Steemer
|Best Commercial/Residential Landscaper
|Siebenthaler's
|Best Commercial/Residential Paving Company
|Vandalia Blacktop & Sealcoating
|Best Door & Window Replacement
|Dayton Door Sales
|Best Garage Builder
|Greater Dayton Construction Group
|Best Garage Door Company
|Dayton Door Sales
|Best Insulation Services
|Liberty Insulation Co.
|Best Interior Designer
|Centerville Design Associates
|Best Landscaper/Nursery/Garden Center
|Knollwood Garden Center and Landscaping
|Best Pest Control
|A-1 Able Pest Doctors
|Best Place to Buy Cabinets
|JEM Designs
|Best Place to Buy Fireplace & Accessories
|Dayton Fireplace Systems
|Best Place to Buy Flooring
|Bockrath Flooring & Rugs
|Best Place to Buy Heating & Air Conditioning
|Logan A/C & Heat Services
|Best Place to Buy Lawn & Garden Equipment
|Lowe's Home Improvement
|Best Place to Buy Paint
|Sherwin-Williams Paint Store
|Best Place to Buy Pools & Spas
|Knickerbocker Pools & Spas
|Best Place to Buy Windows
|ImproveIt Home Remodeling
|Best Plumber
|Korrect Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning
|Best Roofing Company
|DryTech Exteriors
Best of Dayton 2022 winners
Winners and placers
Best Bathroom Remodeler
First place: ImproveIt Home Remodeling
7200 Poe Ave., Suite 102, Dayton
Second place: JEM Designs
3979 Indian Ripple Rd., Dayton
Third place: Zengel Group Building & Remodeling
85 Compark Rd., Dayton
Best Building Contractor
First place: JEM Designs
3979 Indian Ripple Rd., Dayton
Second place: Zengel Group Building & Remodeling
85 Compark Rd., Dayton
Third place: Greater Dayton Construction Group
4197 Research Blvd., Beavercreek
Best Carpet Cleaner
First place: Stanley Steemer
824 Space Dr., Beavercreek
Second place: Triton Steam Cleaning
7942 OH-48, Waynesville
Third place: Transformations Plus
92 Compark Rd., Suite 2, Centerville
Best Commercial/Residential Landscaper
First place: Siebenthaler’s
Multiple area locations
Second place: Grunder Landscaping Co.
1900 Old Byers Rd., Miamisburg
Third place: Berns Garden Center & Landscaping
3776 Indian Ripple Rd., Beavercreek
Best Commercial/Residential Paving Company
First place: Vandalia Blacktop & Sealcoating
6740 Webster St., Dayton
Second place: Houser Asphalt & Concrete
851 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton
Third place: A to Z Asphalt Contractors
2545 Ashcraft Rd., Dayton
Best Door & Window Replacement
First place: Dayton Door Sales
1112 Springfield St., Dayton
Second place: ImproveIt Home Remodeling
7200 Poe Ave., Suite 102, Dayton
Third place: Affordable Glass & Mirror
7210 Chambersburg Rd., Huber Heights
Best Garage Builder
First place: Greater Dayton Construction Group
4197 Research Blvd., Beavercreek
Second place: Dayton Sheds
7580 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights
Third place: W.E. Bilbrey General Contractor
212 Brandt St., Dayton
Best Garage Door Company
First place: Dayton Door Sales
1112 Springfield St., Dayton
Second place: McLaughlin’s Door Sales
Third place: Kettering Overhead Door
4155 Hempstead Station Dr., Kettering
Best Insulation Services
First place: Liberty Insulation Co.
6350 Shull Road, Dayton
Second place: Chuck’s Handyman & Insulation Services
Third place: Pro-Safe Insulation
3876 Indian Ripple Rd., Beavercreek
Best Interior Designer
First place: Centerville Design Associates
205 N. Main St., Centerville
Second place: Tiffany Chambers Design
Third place: Roseberry Allen
5573 Far Hills Avenue., Washington Twp.
Best Landscaper/Nursery/Garden Center
First place: Knollwood Garden Center and Landscaping
3766 Dayton Xenia Rd., Beavercreek
Second place: North Dayton Garden Center & Nursery
1309 Brandt Pike, Dayton
Third place: Siebenthaler’s Garden Center
Multiple area locations
Best Pest Control
First place: A-1 Able Pest Doctors
1320 N. Keowee St., Dayton
Second place: Buckeye EcoCare
Multiple area locations
Third place: Brown Pest Control
4012 N. Main St., Dayton
Best Place to Buy Cabinets
First place: JEM Designs
3979 Indian Ripple Rd., Dayton
Second place: Requarth Co.
447 E. Monument Ave., Dayton
Third place: Menards
Multiple area locations
Best Place to Buy Fireplace & Accessories
First place: Dayton Fireplace Systems
1700 Yanks Court, Centerville
Second place: Watson’s of Dayton
2590 E. Whipp Rd., Washington Twp.
Third place: Buck Stove & Fireplace
Best Place to Buy Flooring
First place: Bockrath Flooring & Rugs
5557 Far Hills Ave., Centerville
Second place: Menards
Multiple area locations
Third place: Johnson’s Flooring Center
6875 Salem Ave., Clayton
Best Place to Buy Heating & Air Conditioning
First place: Logan A/C & Heat Services
9181A N. Dixie Dr., Dayton
Second place: McAfee Heating & Air Conditioning Co.
4750 Hempstead Station Dr., Kettering
Third place: Deer Heating and Cooling
351 N. Broad St., Fairborn
Best Place to Buy Lawn & Garden Equipment
First place: Lowe’s Home Improvement
Multiple area locations
Second place: Heil Brothers
2218 Wilmington Pike, Kettering
Third place: Doug’s Lawnmowers
4066 Farrington Rd., Covington
Best Place to Buy Paint
First place: Sherwin-Williams Paint Store
Multiple area locations
Second place: Lowe’s Home Improvement
Multiple area locations
Third place: The Home Depot
Multiple area locations
Best Place to Buy Pools & Spas
First place: Knickerbocker Pools & Spas
Multiple area locations
Second place: Watson’s of Dayton
2590 E. Whipp Rd., Centerville
Third place: Buckeye Pools
671 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Centerville
Best Place to Buy Windows
First place: ImproveIt Home Remodeling
7200 Poe Ave., Suite 102, Dayton
Second place: Affordable Glass & Mirror
7210 Chambersburg Rd., Huber Heights
Third place: Requarth Co.
447 E. Monument Ave., Dayton
Best Plumber
First place: Korrect Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning
7967 W. Third St., Dayton
Second place: Stebbins Plumbing & Heating
621 E. Dixie Dr., West Carrollton
Third place: A-Abel Family of Companies
440 Congress Park Dr., Washington Twp.
Best Roofing Company
First place: DryTech Exteriors
3036 Far Hills Ave., Kettering
Second place: Castle Roofing
5005 Nebraska Ave., Dayton
Third place: Scott Bauer Roofing & Siding
3044 Wilmington Pike, Kettering
Best of Dayton 2022 winners