BreakingNews
Dayton officers talk to man on bridge for 90 minutes, persuade him to climb back over railing
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Best of Dayton 2022 winners: Home Improvement

Local News
1 hour ago

We have our Best of Dayton winners for 2022.

Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News annually host the voting for Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 179 contests and hundreds of thousands of votes.

Here are the winners and placers in the Home Improvement category:

Winners

ContestWinner
Best Bathroom RemodelerImproveIt Home Remodeling
Best Building ContractorJEM Designs
Best Carpet CleanerStanley Steemer
Best Commercial/Residential LandscaperSiebenthaler's
Best Commercial/Residential Paving CompanyVandalia Blacktop & Sealcoating
Best Door & Window ReplacementDayton Door Sales
Best Garage BuilderGreater Dayton Construction Group
Best Garage Door CompanyDayton Door Sales
Best Insulation ServicesLiberty Insulation Co.
Best Interior DesignerCenterville Design Associates
Best Landscaper/Nursery/Garden CenterKnollwood Garden Center and Landscaping
Best Pest ControlA-1 Able Pest Doctors
Best Place to Buy CabinetsJEM Designs
Best Place to Buy Fireplace & AccessoriesDayton Fireplace Systems
Best Place to Buy FlooringBockrath Flooring & Rugs
Best Place to Buy Heating & Air ConditioningLogan A/C & Heat Services
Best Place to Buy Lawn & Garden EquipmentLowe's Home Improvement
Best Place to Buy PaintSherwin-Williams Paint Store
Best Place to Buy Pools & SpasKnickerbocker Pools & Spas
Best Place to Buy WindowsImproveIt Home Remodeling
Best PlumberKorrect Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning
Best Roofing CompanyDryTech Exteriors

Winners and placers

Best Bathroom Remodeler

First place: ImproveIt Home Remodeling

7200 Poe Ave., Suite 102, Dayton

Second place: JEM Designs

3979 Indian Ripple Rd., Dayton

Third place: Zengel Group Building & Remodeling

85 Compark Rd., Dayton

Best Building Contractor

First place: JEM Designs

3979 Indian Ripple Rd., Dayton

Second place: Zengel Group Building & Remodeling

85 Compark Rd., Dayton

Third place: Greater Dayton Construction Group

4197 Research Blvd., Beavercreek

Best Carpet Cleaner

First place: Stanley Steemer

824 Space Dr., Beavercreek

Second place: Triton Steam Cleaning

7942 OH-48, Waynesville

Third place: Transformations Plus

92 Compark Rd., Suite 2, Centerville

Best Commercial/Residential Landscaper

First place: Siebenthaler’s

Multiple area locations

Second place: Grunder Landscaping Co.

1900 Old Byers Rd., Miamisburg

Third place: Berns Garden Center & Landscaping

3776 Indian Ripple Rd., Beavercreek

Best Commercial/Residential Paving Company

First place: Vandalia Blacktop & Sealcoating

6740 Webster St., Dayton

Second place: Houser Asphalt & Concrete

851 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton

Third place: A to Z Asphalt Contractors

2545 Ashcraft Rd., Dayton

Best Door & Window Replacement

First place: Dayton Door Sales

1112 Springfield St., Dayton

Second place: ImproveIt Home Remodeling

7200 Poe Ave., Suite 102, Dayton

Third place: Affordable Glass & Mirror

7210 Chambersburg Rd., Huber Heights

Best Garage Builder

First place: Greater Dayton Construction Group

4197 Research Blvd., Beavercreek

Second place: Dayton Sheds

7580 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights

Third place: W.E. Bilbrey General Contractor

212 Brandt St., Dayton

Best Garage Door Company

First place: Dayton Door Sales

1112 Springfield St., Dayton

Second place: McLaughlin’s Door Sales

mclaughlinsdoorsales.com

Third place: Kettering Overhead Door

4155 Hempstead Station Dr., Kettering

Best Insulation Services

First place: Liberty Insulation Co.

6350 Shull Road, Dayton

Second place: Chuck’s Handyman & Insulation Services

Third place: Pro-Safe Insulation

3876 Indian Ripple Rd., Beavercreek

Best Interior Designer

First place: Centerville Design Associates

205 N. Main St., Centerville

Second place: Tiffany Chambers Design

tiffanychambersdesign.com

Third place: Roseberry Allen

5573 Far Hills Avenue., Washington Twp.

Best Landscaper/Nursery/Garden Center

First place: Knollwood Garden Center and Landscaping

3766 Dayton Xenia Rd., Beavercreek

Second place: North Dayton Garden Center & Nursery

1309 Brandt Pike, Dayton

Third place: Siebenthaler’s Garden Center

Multiple area locations

Best Pest Control

First place: A-1 Able Pest Doctors

1320 N. Keowee St., Dayton

Second place: Buckeye EcoCare

Multiple area locations

Third place: Brown Pest Control

4012 N. Main St., Dayton

Best Place to Buy Cabinets

First place: JEM Designs

3979 Indian Ripple Rd., Dayton

Second place: Requarth Co.

447 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

Third place: Menards

Multiple area locations

Best Place to Buy Fireplace & Accessories

First place: Dayton Fireplace Systems

1700 Yanks Court, Centerville

Second place: Watson’s of Dayton

2590 E. Whipp Rd., Washington Twp.

Third place: Buck Stove & Fireplace

buckstove.com

Best Place to Buy Flooring

First place: Bockrath Flooring & Rugs

5557 Far Hills Ave., Centerville

Second place: Menards

Multiple area locations

Third place: Johnson’s Flooring Center

6875 Salem Ave., Clayton

Best Place to Buy Heating & Air Conditioning

First place: Logan A/C & Heat Services

9181A N. Dixie Dr., Dayton

Second place: McAfee Heating & Air Conditioning Co.

4750 Hempstead Station Dr., Kettering

Third place: Deer Heating and Cooling

351 N. Broad St., Fairborn

Best Place to Buy Lawn & Garden Equipment

First place: Lowe’s Home Improvement

Multiple area locations

Second place: Heil Brothers

2218 Wilmington Pike, Kettering

Third place: Doug’s Lawnmowers

4066 Farrington Rd., Covington

Best Place to Buy Paint

First place: Sherwin-Williams Paint Store

Multiple area locations

Second place: Lowe’s Home Improvement

Multiple area locations

Third place: The Home Depot

Multiple area locations

Best Place to Buy Pools & Spas

First place: Knickerbocker Pools & Spas

Multiple area locations

Second place: Watson’s of Dayton

2590 E. Whipp Rd., Centerville

Third place: Buckeye Pools

671 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Centerville

Best Place to Buy Windows

First place: ImproveIt Home Remodeling

7200 Poe Ave., Suite 102, Dayton

Second place: Affordable Glass & Mirror

7210 Chambersburg Rd., Huber Heights

Third place: Requarth Co.

447 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

Best Plumber

First place: Korrect Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning

7967 W. Third St., Dayton

Second place: Stebbins Plumbing & Heating

621 E. Dixie Dr., West Carrollton

Third place: A-Abel Family of Companies

440 Congress Park Dr., Washington Twp.

Best Roofing Company

First place: DryTech Exteriors

3036 Far Hills Ave., Kettering

Second place: Castle Roofing

5005 Nebraska Ave., Dayton

Third place: Scott Bauer Roofing & Siding

3044 Wilmington Pike, Kettering

In Other News
1
Halloween candy knowledge: Fitness center owner shares exercises to...
2
Dayton officers talk to man on bridge for 90 minutes, persuade him to...
3
Trails? Sports fields? Spray-ground? Beavercreek seeks input on large...
4
Local senior housing group gives Amazon Echoes to residents, finds...
5
Best of Dayton 2022 winners: Food, Dining & Drinking
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top