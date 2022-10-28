Best of Dayton 2022 winners: Around Town

We have our Best of Dayton winners for 2022.
Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News annually host the voting for Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 179 contests and hundreds of thousands of votes.
Here are the winners and placers in the Around Town category:
Winners
|Contest
|Winner
|Best Apartment Complex
|The Residenz
|Best Attraction
|National Museum of the US Air Force
|Best Community Supporter
|Dayton Foundation
|Best Dayton Landmark
|Carillon Historical Park
|Best Local Celebrity
|Dave Chappelle
|Best Media Personality
|Rev. Cool
|Best Place to Work
|University of Dayton
|Best Playground
|Scene75 Entertainment Center
Best of Dayton 2022 winners
Winners and placers
Best Apartment Complex
First place: The Residenz
740 Residenz Parkway, Kettering
Second place: Biltmore Towers
210 N. Main St., Dayton
Third place: ALLURE
350 Arden Way, Centerville
Best Attraction
First place: National Museum of the U.S. Air Force
1100 Spaatz St., Wright-Patterson AFB
Second place: Carillon Historical Park
1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton
Third place: Aullwood Audubon Center and Farm
1000 Aullwood Rd., Dayton
Best Community Supporter
First place: Dayton Foundation
1401 S. Main St., Dayton
Second place: Rev. Cool
Third place: The Rubi Girls
1207 Wayne Ave., Dayton
Best Dayton Landmark
First place: Carillon Historical Park
1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton
Second place: National Museum of the U.S. Air Force
1100 Spaatz St., Wright-Patterson AFB
Third place: Dayton Arcade
35 W. 4th St., Dayton
Best Local Celebrity
First place: Dave Chappelle
Second place: Rev. Cool
Third place: Allison Janney
Best Media Personality
First place: Rev. Cool
Second place: Jamie Jarosik
www.wdtn.com/author/jamie-jarosik/
Third place: Cheryl McHenry
www.whio.com/author/cheryl-mchenry/
Best Place to Work
First place: University of Dayton
300 College Park, Dayton
Second place: Logan A/C & Heat Services
9181A N. Dixie Dr., Dayton
Third place: Bock Family Brewing
8150 Washington Village Dr., Washington Twp.
Best Playground
First place: Scene75 Entertainment Center
6196 Poe Ave., Vandalia
Second place: Kid Clubhouse
865 W. Central Ave., Springboro
Third place: Orchardly Park
343 Wonderly Ave., Oakwood
