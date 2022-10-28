Best of Dayton 2022 winners: Health & Medical

We have our Best of Dayton winners for 2022.
Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News annually host the voting for Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 179 contests and hundreds of thousands of votes.
Here are the winners and placers in the Health & Medical category:
Best Animal Clinic/Veterinarian
First place: Germantown Animal Health Center
1904 Dayton Germantown Pike, Germantown
Second place: Dayton Humane Veterinary Hospital
1661 Nicholas Rd., Dayton
Third place: Airway Animal Clinic
4092 Colonel Glenn Hwy, Fairborn
Best Assisted Living Facility
First place: Bethany Village
6443 Far Hills Ave., Washington Twp.
Second place: St. Leonard CHI Living Communities
8100 Clyo Rd., Centerville
Third place: Brookhaven Retirement Community
1 Country Lane, Brookville
Best Cancer Care Center
First place: Kettering Health Cancer Center
3700 Southern Blvd., Kettering
Second place: Dayton Physicians Network at Greater Dayton Cancer Center
3120 Governor’s Place Blvd., Dayton
Third place: Miami Valley Hospital - Main Campus
1 Wyoming St., Dayton
Best Cardiovascular Physician
First place: Dr. Thomas M. Ruff, DO
4160 Little York Rd., Dayton
Second place: Dr. M Niranjan N. Reddy, MD
540 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering
Third place: Dr. Mark Krebs, MD
122 Wyoming St., Dayton
Best Chiropractor
First place: The Chiropractic Health and Wellness Center
2301 Far Hills Ave., Dayton
Second place: Kettering Chiropractic Center
3817 Wilmington Pike, Kettering
Third place: Shaffer Chiropractic Clinic
1038 Kauffman Ave., Fairborn
Best Dentist
First place: Coyne Dentistry
1749 Delco Park Dr., Kettering
Second place: William J. Gioiello, D.D.S.
7135 Troy Pike, Huber Heights
Third place: Dwaine E. Valentine, D.D.S.
460 Rona Pkwy, Brookville
Best Dermatologist
First place: Matthew A. Bakos MD
5300 Far Hills Ave., Washington Twp.
Second place: Kathryn V Balazs DO
3572 Dayton Xenia Rd., Beavercreek
Third place: Samia W. Borchers MD
5727 Far Hills Ave., Washington Twp.
Best Health Food Store
First place: Health Foods Unlimited
2250 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Washington Twp.
Second place: Whole Foods Market
1050 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Centerville
Third place: Fresh Thyme Market
2850 Centre Dr., Beavercreek
Best Health/Fitness Club
First place: Femme Fatale Dayton
4623 Gateway Circle, Kettering
Second place: Kettering Fitness and Wellness Center
3351 Shroyer Rd., Kettering
Third place: MPower Gym
270 N. Dixie Dr., Vandalia
Best Hearing Service
First place: Family Hearing Centers
Multiple area locations
Second place: Costco Hearing Aid Center
5300 Cornerstone N. Blvd., Centerville
Third place: Hillcrest Hearing Aids & Balance
6601 Centerville Business Pkwy, Centerville
Best Heart Care Facility
First place: Kettering Health Main Campus
3535 Southern Blvd., Kettering
Second place: Miami Valley Hospital - Main Campus
1 Wyoming St., Dayton
Third place: Buckeye Heart & Vascular Institute
5538 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton
Best Medical Weightloss Program
First place: Premier Weight Loss Solutions in Centerville
6611 Clyo Rd., Centerville
Second place: Miami Valley Hospital - Main Campus
1 Wyoming St., Dayton
Third place: Happy Hormone Cottage
8101 Miller Farm Lane B, Centerville
Best Mental Health/Drug Addiction Facility
First place: Kettering Health Behavioral Medical Center
5350 Lamme Rd., Moraine
Second place: Christine O’Dell, LPCC
Third place: TCN Behavioral Health Services
Multiple area locations
Best Nursing Home/Rehabilitation Center
First place: Bethany Village
6443 Far Hills Ave., Washington Twp.
Second place: Brookhaven Retirement Community
1 Country Lane, Brookville
Third place: Cypress Pointe Health Campus
600 W. National Rd., Englewood
Best OB/GYN
First place: Far Hills OB/GYN
5701 Far Hills Ave., Dayton
Second place: Oak Creek OB/GYN
6438 Wilmington Pike, Centerville
Third place: Luis J. Morales, MD
One Wyoming St., Suite 4110, Dayton
Best Ophthalmologist
First place: Brian R. Stahl, MD
4235 Indian Ripple Rd., No. 100, Dayton
Second place: Amy Kopp, MD
89 Sylvania Dr., Dayton
Third place: Ronald E. Warwar, MD
3100 Governor’s Place Blvd., No. 100, Dayton
Best Optometrist
First place: Christianne Belair
6557 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights
Second place: Miamisburg Vision Care
340 Alexandersville Rd., Miamisburg
Third place: Zeser & Stewart Eyecare
3351 Dayton Xenia Rd., Beavercreek
Best Oral Surgeon
First place: Dennis Pettit, DDS
1762 Commerce Center Blvd., Fairborn
Second place: Reza Miremadi, DDS, MD
576 N. Main St., Springboro
Third place: South Dayton Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
7325 Far Hills Ave., Dayton
Best Orthodontist
First place: Burke Orthodontics
Multiple area locations
Second place: King Orthodontics
6460 Far Hills Ave., Centerville
Third place: Hagler Orthodontics
Multiple area locations
Best Orthopedic Doctor
First place: Orthopedic Associates of SW Ohio
Multiple area locations
Second place: Paul Nitz MD
4403 Far Hills Ave., Kettering
Third place: Donald Ames, MD
3737 Southern Blvd., Suite 2100, Kettering
Best Pain Management Physician
First place: Ohio Pain Clinic: Amol Soin, MD
7076 Corporate Way, No. 201, Dayton
Second place: Townsend Smith III, MD
30 E. Apple St., Dayton
Third place: Judith A. O’Connell
2510 Commons Blvd., Beavercreek
Best Pediatric Dentist
First place: Centerville Pediatric Dentistry
273 Regency Ridge Dr., Centerville
Second place: Keep Smiling, Kids
4090 Indian Ripple Rd., No. 102, Beavercreek
Third place: PedZ Dental
5671 Far Hills Ave., Dayton
Best Pediatrician
First place: Pediatric Associates of Dayton
Multiple area locations
Second place: Ohio Pediatrics
Multiple area locations
Third place: Dr. Kathleen Gutman
1425 N. Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek
Best Pet Grooming & Boarding
First place: Diamond Kennels
7775 Swamp Creek Rd., Lewisburg
Second place: W•A•G Studio
9158 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Centerville
Third place: Doggie Styles Day Spa
1275 N. Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek
Best Pharmacy
First place: Walgreens
Multiple area locations
Second place: CVS
Multiple area locations
Third place: Kroger Marketplace
Multiple area locations
Best Physical Therapist
First place: Dr. Wendy Chorny
1250 W. Dorothy Lane, Suite 304, Kettering
Second place: Kettering Sports Medicine
4403 Far Hills Ave., Kettering
Third place: Drayer Physical Therapy Institute
Multiple area locations
Best Place to Buy Diabetic Supplies
First place: Costco Wholesale
5300 Cornerstone N. Blvd., Centerville
Second place: Walmart Supercenter
Multiple area locations
Third place: Kroger Marketplace
Multiple area locations
Best Place to Buy Medical Supplies
First place: Hock’s Pharmacy & Medical Supply
41 Elva Court, Vandalia
Second place: Med Mart
2237 S. Smithville Rd., Kettering
Third place: Discount Drug Mart
Multiple area locations
Best Plastic Surgeon/Liposuction
First place: James Apesos, MD
5441 Far Hills Ave., Dayton
Second place: Todd Leander Hicks, MD
2300 Miami Valley Dr., Suite 380, Centerville
Third place: Thomas Percy, MD
3533 Southern Blvd., Suite 4400, Dayton
Best Primary Care Doctor
First place: Megan Wurm, DO
1425 N. Fairfield Rd., Suite 110, Beavercreek
Second place: Dr. Nick Davis
2835 Miami Village Dr., Suite 201, Miamisburg
Third place: John C. Sefton, DO
2510 Commons Blvd., Suite 110, Beavercreek
Best Prosthetic Services
First place: Hanger Clinic: Prosthetics & Orthotics
Multiple area locations
Best Urgent Care
First place: Premier Health Urgent Care – Englewood
1130 S. Main St., Englewood
Second place: Premier Health Urgent Care – Beavercreek
2484 N. Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek
Third place: Kettering Health On-Demand Care – Centerville
101 E. Alex Bell Rd., Suite 190, Centerville
