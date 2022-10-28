BreakingNews
Dayton officers talk to man on bridge for 90 minutes, persuade him to climb back over railing
Best of Dayton 2022 winners: Health & Medical

Local News
1 hour ago

We have our Best of Dayton winners for 2022.

Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News annually host the voting for Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 179 contests and hundreds of thousands of votes.

Here are the winners and placers in the Health & Medical category:

Winners

ContestWinner
Best Animal Clinic/VeterinarianGermantown Animal Health Center
Best Assisted Living FacilityBethany Village
Best Cancer Care CenterKettering Health Cancer Center
Best Cardiovascular PhysicianDr. Thomas M. Ruff, DO
Best ChiropractorThe Chiropractic Health and Wellness Center
Best DentistCoyne Dentistry
Best DermatologistMatthew A Bakos MD
Best Health Food StoreHealth Foods Unlimited
Best Health/Fitness ClubFemme Fatale Dayton
Best Hearing ServiceFamily Hearing Centers
Best Heart Care FacilityKettering Health Main Campus
Best Medical Weightloss ProgramPremier Weight Loss Solutions in Centerville
Best Mental Health/Drug Addiction FacilityKettering Health Behavioral Medical Center
Best Nursing Home/Rehabilitation CenterBethany Village
Best OB/GYNFar Hills OB/GYN
Best OphthalmologistBrian R. Stahl, MD
Best OptometristChristianne Belair
Best Oral SurgeonDennis Pettit, DDS
Best OrthodontistBurke Orthodontics
Best Orthopedic DoctorOrthopedic Associates of SW Ohio
Best Pain Management PhysicianOhio Pain Clinic: Amol Soin, MD
Best Pediatric DentistCenterville Pediatric Dentistry
Best PediatricianPediatric Associates of Dayton
Best Pet Grooming & BoardingDiamond Kennels
Best PharmacyWalgreens
Best Physical TherapistDr. Wendy Chorny
Best Place to Buy Diabetic SuppliesCostco Wholesale
Best Place to Buy Medical SuppliesHock's Pharmacy & Medical Supply
Best Plastic Surgeon/LiposuctionJames Apesos, MD
Best Primary Care DoctorMegan Margret Wurm, DO
Best Prosthetic ServicesHanger Clinic: Prosthetics & Orthotics
Best Urgent CarePremier Health Urgent Care - Englewood

Winners and placers

Best Animal Clinic/Veterinarian

First place: Germantown Animal Health Center

1904 Dayton Germantown Pike, Germantown

Second place: Dayton Humane Veterinary Hospital

1661 Nicholas Rd., Dayton

Third place: Airway Animal Clinic

4092 Colonel Glenn Hwy, Fairborn

Best Assisted Living Facility

First place: Bethany Village

6443 Far Hills Ave., Washington Twp.

Second place: St. Leonard CHI Living Communities

8100 Clyo Rd., Centerville

Third place: Brookhaven Retirement Community

1 Country Lane, Brookville

Best Cancer Care Center

First place: Kettering Health Cancer Center

3700 Southern Blvd., Kettering

Second place: Dayton Physicians Network at Greater Dayton Cancer Center

3120 Governor’s Place Blvd., Dayton

Third place: Miami Valley Hospital - Main Campus

1 Wyoming St., Dayton

Best Cardiovascular Physician

First place: Dr. Thomas M. Ruff, DO

4160 Little York Rd., Dayton

Second place: Dr. M Niranjan N. Reddy, MD

540 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

Third place: Dr. Mark Krebs, MD

122 Wyoming St., Dayton

Best Chiropractor

First place: The Chiropractic Health and Wellness Center

2301 Far Hills Ave., Dayton

Second place: Kettering Chiropractic Center

3817 Wilmington Pike, Kettering

Third place: Shaffer Chiropractic Clinic

1038 Kauffman Ave., Fairborn

Best Dentist

First place: Coyne Dentistry

1749 Delco Park Dr., Kettering

Second place: William J. Gioiello, D.D.S.

7135 Troy Pike, Huber Heights

Third place: Dwaine E. Valentine, D.D.S.

460 Rona Pkwy, Brookville

Best Dermatologist

First place: Matthew A. Bakos MD

5300 Far Hills Ave., Washington Twp.

Second place: Kathryn V Balazs DO

3572 Dayton Xenia Rd., Beavercreek

Third place: Samia W. Borchers MD

5727 Far Hills Ave., Washington Twp.

Best Health Food Store

First place: Health Foods Unlimited

2250 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Washington Twp.

Second place: Whole Foods Market

1050 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Centerville

Third place: Fresh Thyme Market

2850 Centre Dr., Beavercreek

Best Health/Fitness Club

First place: Femme Fatale Dayton

4623 Gateway Circle, Kettering

Second place: Kettering Fitness and Wellness Center

3351 Shroyer Rd., Kettering

Third place: MPower Gym

270 N. Dixie Dr., Vandalia

Best Hearing Service

First place: Family Hearing Centers

Multiple area locations

Second place: Costco Hearing Aid Center

5300 Cornerstone N. Blvd., Centerville

Third place: Hillcrest Hearing Aids & Balance

6601 Centerville Business Pkwy, Centerville

Best Heart Care Facility

First place: Kettering Health Main Campus

3535 Southern Blvd., Kettering

Second place: Miami Valley Hospital - Main Campus

1 Wyoming St., Dayton

Third place: Buckeye Heart & Vascular Institute

5538 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton

Best Medical Weightloss Program

First place: Premier Weight Loss Solutions in Centerville

6611 Clyo Rd., Centerville

Second place: Miami Valley Hospital - Main Campus

1 Wyoming St., Dayton

Third place: Happy Hormone Cottage

8101 Miller Farm Lane B, Centerville

Best Mental Health/Drug Addiction Facility

First place: Kettering Health Behavioral Medical Center

5350 Lamme Rd., Moraine

Second place: Christine O’Dell, LPCC

Third place: TCN Behavioral Health Services

Multiple area locations

Best Nursing Home/Rehabilitation Center

First place: Bethany Village

6443 Far Hills Ave., Washington Twp.

Second place: Brookhaven Retirement Community

1 Country Lane, Brookville

Third place: Cypress Pointe Health Campus

600 W. National Rd., Englewood

Best OB/GYN

First place: Far Hills OB/GYN

5701 Far Hills Ave., Dayton

Second place: Oak Creek OB/GYN

6438 Wilmington Pike, Centerville

Third place: Luis J. Morales, MD

One Wyoming St., Suite 4110, Dayton

Best Ophthalmologist

First place: Brian R. Stahl, MD

4235 Indian Ripple Rd., No. 100, Dayton

Second place: Amy Kopp, MD

89 Sylvania Dr., Dayton

Third place: Ronald E. Warwar, MD

3100 Governor’s Place Blvd., No. 100, Dayton

Best Optometrist

First place: Christianne Belair

6557 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights

Second place: Miamisburg Vision Care

340 Alexandersville Rd., Miamisburg

Third place: Zeser & Stewart Eyecare

3351 Dayton Xenia Rd., Beavercreek

Best Oral Surgeon

First place: Dennis Pettit, DDS

1762 Commerce Center Blvd., Fairborn

Second place: Reza Miremadi, DDS, MD

576 N. Main St., Springboro

Third place: South Dayton Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

7325 Far Hills Ave., Dayton

Best Orthodontist

First place: Burke Orthodontics

Multiple area locations

Second place: King Orthodontics

6460 Far Hills Ave., Centerville

Third place: Hagler Orthodontics

Multiple area locations

Best Orthopedic Doctor

First place: Orthopedic Associates of SW Ohio

Multiple area locations

Second place: Paul Nitz MD

4403 Far Hills Ave., Kettering

Third place: Donald Ames, MD

3737 Southern Blvd., Suite 2100, Kettering

Best Pain Management Physician

First place: Ohio Pain Clinic: Amol Soin, MD

7076 Corporate Way, No. 201, Dayton

Second place: Townsend Smith III, MD

30 E. Apple St., Dayton

Third place: Judith A. O’Connell

2510 Commons Blvd., Beavercreek

Best Pediatric Dentist

First place: Centerville Pediatric Dentistry

273 Regency Ridge Dr., Centerville

Second place: Keep Smiling, Kids

4090 Indian Ripple Rd., No. 102, Beavercreek

Third place: PedZ Dental

5671 Far Hills Ave., Dayton

Best Pediatrician

First place: Pediatric Associates of Dayton

Multiple area locations

Second place: Ohio Pediatrics

Multiple area locations

Third place: Dr. Kathleen Gutman

1425 N. Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek

Best Pet Grooming & Boarding

First place: Diamond Kennels

7775 Swamp Creek Rd., Lewisburg

Second place: W•A•G Studio

9158 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Centerville

Third place: Doggie Styles Day Spa

1275 N. Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek

Best Pharmacy

First place: Walgreens

Multiple area locations

Second place: CVS

Multiple area locations

Third place: Kroger Marketplace

Multiple area locations

Best Physical Therapist

First place: Dr. Wendy Chorny

1250 W. Dorothy Lane, Suite 304, Kettering

Second place: Kettering Sports Medicine

4403 Far Hills Ave., Kettering

Third place: Drayer Physical Therapy Institute

Multiple area locations

Best Place to Buy Diabetic Supplies

First place: Costco Wholesale

5300 Cornerstone N. Blvd., Centerville

Second place: Walmart Supercenter

Multiple area locations

Third place: Kroger Marketplace

Multiple area locations

Best Place to Buy Medical Supplies

First place: Hock’s Pharmacy & Medical Supply

41 Elva Court, Vandalia

Second place: Med Mart

2237 S. Smithville Rd., Kettering

Third place: Discount Drug Mart

Multiple area locations

Best Plastic Surgeon/Liposuction

First place: James Apesos, MD

5441 Far Hills Ave., Dayton

Second place: Todd Leander Hicks, MD

2300 Miami Valley Dr., Suite 380, Centerville

Third place: Thomas Percy, MD

3533 Southern Blvd., Suite 4400, Dayton

Best Primary Care Doctor

First place: Megan Wurm, DO

1425 N. Fairfield Rd., Suite 110, Beavercreek

Second place: Dr. Nick Davis

2835 Miami Village Dr., Suite 201, Miamisburg

Third place: John C. Sefton, DO

2510 Commons Blvd., Suite 110, Beavercreek

Best Prosthetic Services

First place: Hanger Clinic: Prosthetics & Orthotics

Multiple area locations

Best Urgent Care

First place: Premier Health Urgent Care – Englewood

1130 S. Main St., Englewood

Second place: Premier Health Urgent Care – Beavercreek

2484 N. Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek

Third place: Kettering Health On-Demand Care – Centerville

101 E. Alex Bell Rd., Suite 190, Centerville

