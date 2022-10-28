Best of Dayton 2022 winners: Food, Dining & Drinking

We have our Best of Dayton winners for 2022.
Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News annually host the voting for Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 179 contests and hundreds of thousands of votes.
Here are the winners and placers in the Food, Dining & Drinking category:
Best of Dayton 2022 winners
Winners and placers
Best Appetizers
First place: El Meson
903 E. Dixie Dr., West Carrollton
Second place: Nick’s Restaurant
1443 N. Detroit St., Xenia
Third place: Loose Ends Brewing
890 S. Main St., Centerville
Best Bakery
First place: Dorothy Lane Market
Multiple area locations
Second place: The Cakery
140 Woodman Dr., Dayton
Third place: Boosalis Baking and Café
175 E. Alex Bell Rd., Centerville
Best Bar/Lounge
First place: The Century Bar
18 South Jefferson St., Dayton
Second place: Blind Bob’s
430 E. 5th St., Dayton
Third place: The Barrel House
417 E. 3rd St., Dayton
Best BBQ
First place: City Barbeque
Multiple area locations
Second place: Company 7 BBQ
1001 S. Main St., Englewood
Third place: Hickory Bar-B-Q
1082 Brown St. Dayton
Best Breakfast
First place: The Blue Berry Café
72 Bellbrook Plaza, Bellbrook
Second place: Tank’s Bar and Grill
2033 Wayne Ave., Dayton
Third place: First Watch
Multiple area locations
Best Brewery/Distillery
First place: Warped Wing Brewing Company
Multiple area locations
Second place: Eudora Brewing Company
3022 Wilmington Pike, Kettering
Third place: Loose Ends Brewing
890 S. Main St., Centerville
Best Brunch
First place: The Blue Berry Café
72 Bellbrook Plaza, Bellbrook
Second place: Another Broken Egg Café
Multiple area locations
Third place: First Watch
Multiple area locations
Best Buffet
First place: Rob’s Restaurant & Catering
705 Arlington Rd., Brookville
Second place: China Garden Buffet
675 W. Central Ave., Springboro
Third place: Gulzar’s Indian Cuisine
217 North Patterson Blvd.., Dayton
Best Caterer
First place: Christopher’s Restaurant & Catering
4211 Linden Ave., Dayton
Second place: Cherry House Café
1241 Meadow Bridge Dr., Beavercreek Twp.
Third place: Fatback’s Barbecue
1334 Linden Ave., Dayton
Best Chicken Sandwich
First place: Chick-fil-A
Multiple area locations
Second place: Chicken Head’s Ghost Kitchen
1122 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering
Third place: Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen
Multiple area locations
Best Chinese Food
First place: China Cottage
6290 Far Hills Ave. Centerville
Second place: Ozu852
852 Union Blvd., Englewood
Third place: Sky Asian Cuisine
4090 Wilmington Pike, Kettering
Best Chocolates
First place: Esther Price Candies
Multiple area locations
Second place: Winans Chocolates + Coffees
Multiple area locations
Third place: Bellbrook Chocolate Shoppe
101 E. Alex Bell Rd., Centerville
Best Coffee Shop
First place: Ghostlight Coffee
1201 Wayne Ave., Dayton
Second place: Winans Chocolates + Coffees
Multiple area locations
Third place: Boston Stoker Coffee Co.
Multiple area locations
Best Desserts
First place: Dorothy Lane Market
Multiple area locations
Second place: Cherry House Café
1241 Meadow Bridge Dr., Beavercreek Twp.
Third place: Laura’s Cookies
Multiple area locations
Best Diner
First place: Mel-O-Dee Restaurant & Catering
2350 S. Dayton-Lakeview Rd., New Carlisle
Second place: Hasty Tasty Pancake House
3509 Linden Ave., Dayton
Third place: George’s Family Restaurant
5216 N. Dixie Dr., Dayton
Best Donut Shop
First place: Bill’s Donut Shop
268 N. Main St., Centerville
Second place: Jim’s Donut Shop
122 E. National Rd., Vandalia
Third place: Stan the Donut Man
1441 Wilmington Ave., Dayton
Best Ethnic Grocery
First place: La Michoacana Mexican Market
748 Troy St., Dayton
Second place: Yaffa Grill & Market
21 Alexandersville Rd., Miamisburg
Third place: La Guadalupana Super Market
5450 Burkhardt Rd., Dayton
Best Family Restaurant
First place: Mel-O-Dee Restaurant & Catering
2350 S. Dayton-Lakeview Rd., New Carlisle
Second place: The Root Beer Stande
1727 Woodman Dr., Dayton
Third place: Tony’s Italian Kitchen
615 S. Main St., Englewood
Best Fine Dining
First place: Pine Club
1926 Brown St., Dayton
Second place: Oakwood Club
2414 Far Hills Ave., Dayton
Third place: Salar Restaurant and Lounge
400 E. 5th St., Dayton
Best Food Truck
First place: McNasty’s
www.facebook.com/McNastysMobileFoodTruck/
Second place: Pizza Bandit
Third place: What the Taco?!
www.facebook.com/whatthetacotruck/
Best French Fries
First place: Five Guys
Multiple area locations
Second place: Penn Station East Coast Subs
Multiple area locations
Third place: Loose Ends Brewing
890 S. Main St., Centerville
Best Gay Bar
First place: MJ’s on Jefferson
20 N. Jefferson St., Dayton
Second place: The Stage Door
44 N. Jefferson St., Dayton
Third place: Argos Bar
301 Mabel Ave., Dayton
Best Grocery Store
First place: Dorothy Lane Market
Multiple area locations
Second place: Dot’s Market
Multiple area locations
Third place: Kroger
Multiple area locations
Best Hamburger
First place: Slyder’s Tavern
836 Watervliet Ave., Dayton
Second place: Hamburger Wagon
12 E. Central Ave., Miamisburg
Third place: Wengers Bar & Grill
6842 OH-503, Lewisburg
Best Happy Hour
First place: The Trolley Stop
530 E. 5th St., Dayton
Second place: The Dayton Beer Company
41 Madison St., Dayton
Third place: Club Oceano Seafood & Bar
4429 Cedar Park Dr., Beavercreek
Best Hidden Gem Restaurant
First place: Tony’s Italian Kitchen
615 S. Main St., Englewood
Second place: Grist
46 W. 5th St., Dayton
Third place: Florentine Restaurant
21 W. Market St., Germantown
Best Hot Dog Stand
First place: The Root Beer Stande
1727 Woodman Dr., Dayton
Second place: Zombie Dogz
www.facebook.com/zombiedogzdayton/
Third place: Wot-A-Dog Drive-In
603 S. Main St., New Carlisle
Best Ice Cream
First place: Young’s Jersey Dairy
6880 Springfield Xenia Rd., Yellow Springs
Second place: Graeter’s Ice Cream
Multiple area locations
Third place: JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard
322 Union Blvd., Englewood
Best Indian Food
First place: Amar India Restaurant
Multiple area locations
Second place: Jeet India Restaurant
2750 N. Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek
Third place: Gulzar’s Indian Cuisine
217 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton
Best Italian Food
First place: Mamma DiSalvo’s
1375 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering
Second place: Tony’s Italian Kitchen
615 S. Main St., Englewood
Third place: Jimmy’s Italian Kitchen
3002 Woodman Dr., Kettering
Best Japanese Food/Sushi
First place: Kabuki Restaurant & Sushi Bar
848 S. Main St., Centerville
Second place: Sky Asian Cuisine
4090 Wilmington Pike, Kettering
Third place: Ozu852
852 Union Blvd., Englewood
Best Mexican Food
First place: Taqueria Mixteca
1609 E. 3rd St., Dayton
Second place: El Toro Mexican Bar & Grill
Multiple area locations
Third place: La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant
8331 N. Main St., Dayton
Best Middle Eastern Food
First place: Pasha Grill
72 Plum St., Beavercreek
Second place: Olive Mediterranean Grill
44 W. Third St., Dayton
Third place: Cafe Terra Mediterranean Cuisine
8351 N. Main St., Dayton
Best Natural Food Store
First place: Trader Joe’s
328 East Stroop Rd., Kettering
Second place: Fresh Thyme Market
2850 Centre Dr., Beavercreek
Third place: Whole Foods Market
1050 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Centerville
Best Neighborhood Bar
First place: Bunkers Sports Bar & Grill
893 E. National Rd., Vandalia
Second place: Slyder’s Tavern
836 Watervliet Ave., Dayton
Third place: The Barrel House
417 E. 3rd St., Dayton
Best Patio Dining
First place: TJ Chumps
Multiple area locations
Second place: Nick’s Restaurant
1443 N. Detroit St., Xenia
Third place: The Trolley Stop
530 E. 5th St., Dayton
Best Pizza
First place: Marion’s Piazza
Multiple area locations
Second place: Old Scratch Pizza & Beer
2 area locations
Third place: Joe’s Pizzeria
4313 Airway Rd., Dayton
Best Place to Buy Meats
First place: Dot’s Market
Multiple area locations
Second place: Dorothy Lane Market
Multiple area locations
Third place: Landes Fresh Meats
9476 Haber Rd., Clayton
Best Restaurant in the Oregon District
First place: Thai 9
11 Brown St., Dayton
Second place: Salar Restaurant and Lounge
400 E. 5th St., Dayton
Third place: Blind Bob’s
430 E. 5th St., Dayton
Best Restaurant to Take an Out-of-Towner
First place: Marion’s Piazza
Multiple area locations
Second place: Pine Club
1926 Brown St., Dayton
Third place: Florentine Restaurant
21 W. Market St., Germantown
Best Seafood
First place: Jay’s Seafood
225 E. 6th St., Dayton
Second place: Club Oceano Seafood & Bar
4429 Cedar Park Dr., Beavercreek
Third place: Sea Jax Tavern
5900 Bigger Rd., Kettering
Best Square-Cut Pizza
First place: Marion’s Piazza
Multiple area locations
Second place: Joe’s Pizzeria
4313 Airway Rd., Dayton
Third place: Cassano’s Pizza King
Multiple area locations
Best Steakhouse
First place: Pine Club
1926 Brown St., Dayton
Second place: Texas Roadhouse
Multiple area locations
Third place: Oakwood Club
2414 Far Hills Ave., Dayton
Best Winery
First place: Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant
5220 Cornerstone N. Blvd., Centerville
Second place: Valley Vineyards
2276 US-22 & OH-3, Morrow
Third place: Twenty One Barrels Hard Cider & Wine
9717 Horatio-Harris Creek Rd., Bradford
Best Wings
First place: Roosters
Multiple area locations
Second place: Nick’s Restaurant
1443 N. Detroit St., Xenia
Third place: Lock 27 Brewing Restaurant
2 area locations
Best of Dayton 2022 winners